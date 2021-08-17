Medical records office

Get your records in person

We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or come to the Release of Information office at our Jonathan M. Wainwright campus.

What to bring

A completed and signed Individuals’ Request For a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a). Download VA Form 10-5345a

Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Release of Information office location

Release of Information Office

Building 143

Room 1210

Map of Jonathan M. Wainwright campus

Phone: 888-687-8863, ext. 26863

Hours: Coming soon!

Get your records by mail or fax

To request a copy of your VA medical records by mail or fax, send a signed and completed VA Form 10-5345a to our Release of Information office.

Download VA Form 10-5345a

Mail your signed form to:

VA Walla Walla Healthcare System

Release of Information

77 Wainwright Drive

Walla Walla, WA 99362

We process mailed or faxed requests within 10-14 days. For privacy reasons, we can’t accept requests for medical records by email.

How we share your records with providers outside VA

The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us electronically share your health information with health care providers who treat you, including participating non-VA providers if you receive care outside of VA.

This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information (opt out of sharing).

Learn more about VHIE

To opt out of sharing

Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt Out of Sharing Protected Health Information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)

Note: If you had revoked your permission to share, before September 30, 2019, your opt out status will stay active. You don’t need to submit form 10-10164.

To allow sharing after opting out

If you change your mind and want to share your health information, you’ll need to submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10163 (PDF)