Electronic Health Record Modernization

Proudly providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA and its community-based outpatient clinics are excited to be one of the first VA medical facilities to 'go live' with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) scheduled for late March 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.