What is Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)?

Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA’s) highest priorities. We established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM IO) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Defense Department (DOD).

Three major components of EHRM:

Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond. Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics. Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.

If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Defense Department’s (DOD) Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and with VA.

Learn how to change your legal name on file with VA

Learn how to change your legal name in DEERS