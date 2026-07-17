Electronic Health Record Modernization
Proudly providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA and its community-based outpatient clinics were excited to be the second VA medical facility to “go live” with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) effective March 26, 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
What is Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA’s) highest priorities. We established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM IO) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Defense Department (DOD).
Three major components of EHRM:
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
Update your legal name
If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Defense Department’s (DOD) Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and with VA.
Learn how to change your legal name on file with VA
Message from the Medical Center Director
The Jonathan M. Wainwright VA was excited to be the second VA in the system to transition to the new EHR. We are committee to work with you every step of the way to keep you connected with your health record information and stand ready to answer your questions. Take a moment to read this letter from our Acting Medical Center Director.
How do I manage my care in the Federal EHR?
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.