Health services

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and coordinate that care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

Functional status assessment

Cognitive impairment assessment

Medication review

Medicine and nursing

Psychology, psychiatry, and social work

Physical and occupational therapy

Caregiver education and support

Home-based care

To access care, ask your primary care provider for a referral.

Please bring all medication bottles and pillboxes, a photo ID (such as your Veteran’s ID card or a driver’s license) and your health insurance information with you to your first Geriatrics appointment. We encourage you to bring a family member or caregiver, if applicable. If you are transferring from a health care provider outside the VA, it is helpful if you bring your medical records with you.



Home Based Primary Care

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is health care services provided to Veterans in their home. The program is for Veterans who need team based in-home support for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities.

Veterans utilizing this service usually have difficulty making and keeping clinic visits because of the severity of their illness and are often homebound, but that is not required.

This program is also for Veterans who are isolated, or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Home Based Primary Care can be used in combination with other home and community based services.