Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

Hours

Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week



General visiting: Visiting is permitted in the Main Lobby, but is not permitted in the outpatient waiting area.

Seriously ill patients

Visitors are permitted at the discretion of the professional staff.

Hospice

No Restrictions on visitor hours.

Visitor policies

Children under age 12 are only permitted with the permission of the physician and charge nurse. They must be accompanied by an adult.

Number of Visitors

No more than two visitors are permitted to visit patients at a time.

Clergy

Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

See VA Wilkes-Barre's full visitation policy