Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including dental, surgery, pain management, podiatry, urology, and orthopedics. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Bus
LCTA Shared Ride Paratransit, serving people with limited mobility
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service) – 570-839-6282
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Hours
Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
General visiting: Visiting is permitted in the Main Lobby, but is not permitted in the outpatient waiting area.
Seriously ill patients
Visitors are permitted at the discretion of the professional staff.
Hospice
No Restrictions on visitor hours.
Visitor policies
Children under age 12 are only permitted with the permission of the physician and charge nurse. They must be accompanied by an adult.
Number of Visitors
No more than two visitors are permitted to visit patients at a time.
Clergy
Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.
Exceptions
For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.
-
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Wilkes-Barre Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Wilkes-Barre
The official tourism and promotion agency for Wilkes-Barre has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Visit Wilkes-Barre
-
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serves hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Liberty Hall
Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Closed weekends
VCS Patriot Brew (Starbucks)
Hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts and snacks.
Main entrance
Basement level
Hours
Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
VCS Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Liberty Hall
Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Closed weekends
-
Veterans have access to traditional library services at VA Wilkes-Barre:
- Newspapers, books and magazines
- Internet access
- Assistance with researching and reference
- Borrowing books
- Veteran and family consumer health materials
Main Building
6th floor
Phone: 412-822-1748
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-
Main Building
First floor
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Wilkes-Barre.
-
Use this map to help you get around the campus.
- Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center campus map
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 27697
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 8th floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed1111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/71111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 27709
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy "surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords"
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Low vision and blind rehabilitation570-824-3521x 27464
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms "EKGs or ECGs", portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization "inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein"
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 27697
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Dental/oral surgery570-824-3521x 27231
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions "pulling teeth" and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1 and type 2
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Seventh floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Extended care and rehabilitation570-824-3521x 27915
Appointments 2570-824-3521x 27120
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic "long-lasting" illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks "like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine"
- Pain management and palliative care "to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses"
- Hospice care "to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness"
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information
CLC1111 East End Boulevard Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Geriatrics570-824-3521x 27670
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information
Women's Clinic1111 East End Boulevard Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Gynecology570-824-3521x 244801111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
-
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fourth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Homeless Veteran care570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBT Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Tue. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Wed. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Thu. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Fri. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
LGBT Veteran care570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender "LGBT" Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs "sexually transmitted infections"
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Third floor, Room N3-75
Hours
day hours Mon. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Tue. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Wed. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Thu. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Fri. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Laboratory and pathology570-824-3521x 24310
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 24240
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology "study of unusual cells" and surgical pathology "study of tissue removed during surgery"
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard FYP Second floor, Room A2-49
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
MOVE! weight management570-824-3521x 27817
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
Mental Health Clinic1111 East End Boulevard 1 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Mental health care570-824-3521x 27738
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder "PTSD"
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Tue. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Wed. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Thu. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Fri. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Military sexual trauma570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Tue. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Wed. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Thu. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Fri. 6:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Minority Veteran care570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
My HealtheVet coordinator570-824-3521x 24219
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
There is a My HealtheVet contact at each of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Allentown CBOC: Richard Burton (610) 776-4304 x34333
Columbia Co. CBOC: Kimberly Jones (570) 316-4116
Honesdale CBOC: Rita Leonardo (570) 251-6543
Northampton CBOC: Shelli Valko (610)599-0127 x35809
Sayre CBOC: Kathleen K. (570) 824-3521 x32057
Tobyhanna CBOC: 1-877-928-2621 x24219
Williamsport CBOC: Jennie Borek (570) 322-4791 x32201
-
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard FYP Second floor, Room A2-43
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Nutrition, food, and dietary570-824-3521x 27694
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Ophthalmology570-824-3521x 27503
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Optometry570-824-3521x 27849
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Orthopedics570-824-3521x 27963
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
-
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 5th Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Pain management phone570-824-3521x 27990
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
-
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Palliative and hospice care570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fourth floor, Room 132
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Patient advocates570-824-3521x 27195
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 27195
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Basement Room CG-91
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Tue. Closed Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Thu. 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Pharmacy570-824-3521x 24132
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Second floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy570-824-3521x 27479
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Podiatry570-824-3521x 27962
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building 2 West
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 2
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Blood work and Advanced Lab Testing
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Imaging Services - Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
-
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C2-224
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Radiation oncology570-824-3521x 27452
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Radiation oncology services are supplied via community care. Radiation oncologists specialize in treating patients with external and internal radiation therapy or radiotherapy. You doctor can use radiation to treat cancer and control its growth or relieve pain. The radiation therapy you receive depends on the cancer type, tumor size and location, your general health, and your other treatments
-
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms) * (end of 2021)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
-
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C2-121
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at Stress management and social skills training
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
- Stress management and social skills training
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Second floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Rehabilitation and prosthetics570-824-3521
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 24804
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Returning service member care570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
At VA <> health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
-
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact information
2 West Clinic1111 East End Boulevard
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Smoking and tobacco cessation570-824-3521x 27760
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Social work570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
-
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Spinal cord injury and disorders570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C8-77
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Suicide prevention570-824-3521x 27697
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)
-
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Surgery570-824-3521x 27963
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Bariatric surgery
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Telehealth570-824-3521x 27142
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
-
Common conditions: esophageal and lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Thoracic surgery570-824-3521x 27962
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus
- Benign chest and lung tumors
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
- Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
- Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer
-
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Room C2-13
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Travel reimbursement570-824-3521x 27949
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
-
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Urology570-824-3521x 27962
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
-
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Building 1 Fifth floor, 5 East
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Vascular surgery570-824-3521x 27965
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone570-824-3521 x 27963
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include atherosclerosis caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries; blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit; inflammation, (vasculitis); and trauma or injury
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information1111 East End Boulevard Main Building Second floor, Room A2-03
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Women Veteran care570-824-3521x 24480
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation