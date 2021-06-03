 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Wilmington VA Medical Center

Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including cancer care, diabetes management, emergency medicine, transplant surgery, women’s health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805-4917

Phone numbers

Main phone: 302-994-2511
Mental health clinic: 302-994-2511 x4805

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Wilmington VA Medical Center

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Wilmington health care

VA Health Chat App: Connect with VA staff over chat. Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Wilmington health care

Last updated: