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Wilmington VA Medical Center

Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including cancer care, diabetes management, emergency medicine, transplant surgery, women’s health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Location and contact information

Address

1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805-4917

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Wilmington VA Medical Center

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wilmington VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Parking garage: In April 2021, we completed a four-story, 370-spot parking garage with covered parking connected to the west entrance of the medical center.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at Wilmington

Cost: Free
Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays
See complete shuttle schedule

Shuttle routes serving this location
  • Cumberland County
  • Atlantic County
  • Kent County
  • Sussex County
  • Philadelphia Shuttle

Local transportation services

Delaware Transit Corporation

DART
SEPTA

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service):  1-800-553-3278

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Hours

Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

General visiting:  Sunday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET

Family members or loved ones who are sick should postpone their visit.

Please use proper hand hygiene. Use hand sanitizer when available and wash hands as appropriate throughout the visit.

Visitor policies

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

See VA Wilmington full visitation policy

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. Wilmington VA Medical System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

Visit Wilmington

The official tourism and promotion agency for Wilmington has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. https://www.visitwilmingtonde.com/

Food and drink

Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café

Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.

Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends

Vending machines

Drinks and snacks are available around the clock on the first floor.

Retail

The VCS Patriot Store 

A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.

Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends

Building 1
Ground Floor, West Wing
Room(s): 157, 155A, 158
Hours: 24/7

Chaplains

When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.

Interfaith chapel

The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations. 

Chaplain Services | VA Wilmington Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Wilmington.

Use this map to help you get around on the campus.

 

Please get a flu shot this season. Getting your flu shot can help protect the people you live with or take care of. You cannot get the flu from the flu shot. Side effects of the flu shot might make you feel sick because your body is learning to identify the virus so it can defeat it and protect you in the future.

Yearly flu and COVID vaccines are now available for enrolled Veterans at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and our VA clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Walk-ins are welcomed starting September 23, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday inside our 1st floor Primary Care Team lobby area at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. 

Our VA Clinics will offer flu and COVID vaccines in Kent and Sussex County, Delaware and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland County, New Jersey with walk-in hours from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday starting Sept. 23, 2024. In addition, the flu and COVID vaccines will be offered at all outpatient primary care appointments.

Other services at VA Wilmington health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Third floor, West Wing

Main Phone

Addiction and substance abuse treatment

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer residential and outpatient treatment for addiction and substance abuse. Our services include:

  • Alcohol screening
  • Substance abuse counseling
  • Outpatient detox
  • Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
  • Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
  • Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring

Anesthesia

The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures.

Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC

Our specially trained anesthesiologists help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They can:

  • Develop plans and provide the medicine to keep you safe and comfortable during surgery
  • Help you control pain after you go home
  • Provide pain relief for ongoing conditions such as back pain or cancer

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Ground floor

Main Phone

Audiology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation.

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services including:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Evaluation and treatment for tinnitus

Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA.

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Eye Clinic

Eye Clinic

Building, 1

5th Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will help you find the right aids and services, like:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
     

Cancer care

VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Main Building

Second floor

Main Phone

Cancer care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re diagnosed with cancer, the skilled medical professionals on our cancer care team will focus on helping you improve your overall mind/body health and total well-being. Working with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers, we’ll develop a specialized treatment plan to offer personal, compassionate, and expert care. Our services include:

  • Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
  • Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
  • Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
  • Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
  • Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you’re caringe for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle     
  • Provide you with additional help at home

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Main Building

Sixth floor, East Wing

Main Phone

Dental/oral surgery

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services, like:     

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers

Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Dermatology

Dermatology

Building 1

Sixth Floor

Dermatology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Care we provide at VA Wilmington

We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:

  • Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
  • Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
  • Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
  • Referrals for complex conditions
  • Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Diabetes Education and Management

Main Phone

Diabetes

Diabetes

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Emergency Room

Building 1

First floor

Main Phone

Emergency care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7

We strive to provide exceptional emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with the following problems:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Mental health conditions
  • Psychiatric evaluations

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Geriatrics and Extended Care

Building 1

Main Phone

Geriatrics

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Home-Based Primary Care

Home-Based Primary Care provides primary health care to homebound to patients that live in the community. HPBC is designed to serve the chronically ill through the months and years before death, providing primary care, palliative care, rehabilitation, disease management and coordination or care services.  

Geriatric Evaluation

Geriatric Evaluation is a health care visit with a team of experts that results in a treatment plan aimed at helping Veterans:

  • Maintain good health
  • Improve quality of life
  • Reduce the need for hospital stays
  • Reduce the need for long term care services
  • Remain independent using VA and community resources

Learn more about geriatric services

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Gynecology Clinic

Third Floor

Main Phone

Gynecology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Our services include:     

  • Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
  • Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
  • Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
  • Exams for pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding in your uterus
  • Treatment for cancers of the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva
  • Primary care checkups 

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Anticoagulation Management and Education

Building 1

First floor, Primary care area

Main Phone

Anticoagulation

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

  • Chemotherapy
  • Blood and platelet transfusions
  • Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
  • Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
  • Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
  • Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells  
     

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Health Care for Homeless Veterans

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Program services are funded by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Homeless Programs Office. There are no fees associated with case management services provided to Veterans by Wilmington VAMC homeless programs staff.

We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:      

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.
 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Appointments

Laboratory and Pathology

Laboratory and Pathology

Building 1

Second Floor

Main Phone

Laboratory and pathology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services
  • Daily phlebotomy walk-in services provided 
     

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Building 1

First floor/Third floor, West Wing

Main Phone

Mental health care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Building 1

Third floor

Military sexual trauma

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer care for MST-related conditions in our mental (behavioral) health clinics and specialty medical clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include: 

  • Virtual information sessions with the MST Coordinator
  • Individual and group psychotherapy, including evidence-based therapy for PTSD
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care
  • Medical care for conditions caused or worsened by MST

Learn more about military sexual trauma.

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Building 1

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to: 

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Building 1

First floor

Main Phone

MOVE! weight management

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Learn more about MOVE!

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Main building

First floor, Room 1232

Main Phone

My HealtheVet coordinator

My HealtheVet coordinator

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

My HealtheVet is an online tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care, access your medical records, and improve your health. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet. 

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension

Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Dialysis

Building 1

First Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
  • Dialysis preparation and referral to community care providers
  • Onsite dialysis (inpatient and outpatient)
  • Kidney transplant work up and referral
  • Kidney disease education and treatment options
  • Vascular access education and coordination

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Clinical Dietitian

Clinical Dietitian

Clinical Dietitian

Building 1

First floor

Main Phone

Nutrition, food, and dietary

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling to help you with: 

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health problems
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Eye Clinic

Building 1

Fifth floor

Main Phone

Ophthalmology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:  

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

See a list of our Ophthalmology providers here at the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Eye Clinic

Eye Clinic

Building 1

Fifth floor

Main Phone

Optometry

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like: 

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients      

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC

Our orthopedics specialists use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat diseases and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Conditions they address include:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative diseases
  • Sports injuries

Otolaryngology

Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors

We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

This service is currently being offered at Philadelphia VAMC and through the Community Care Program.

Appointments

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Building 1

Main Phone

Otolaryngology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

This service is currently being offered at Philadelphia VAMC and through the Community Care Program.

Appointments

Main Phone

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:

  • Nasal and sinus problems
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
  • Voice and swallowing disorders

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Patient Advocate

Patient Advocate

Location

Building 1

Ground Floor

Main Phone

Patient advocates

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:        

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team    
  • Advocate for patient and family rights    
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities    
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate.

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Pharmacy

Building 1

First Floor

Main Phone

Pharmacy

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:

  • Online at My HealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on My HealtheVet.
  • By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
  • By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips; please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.

Learn more about our pharmacy.

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Podiatry

Podiatry

Building 1

First Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, and repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments     
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling                  
  • Surgical joint repair, reconstruction, or replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation                       
  • Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming 

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Team Alpha

Team Bravo

Team Charlie

Team Delta

Team Echo

Team Foxtrot

Team Golf

Team Hotel

Team Juliet

Primary Care

Building 1

Main Phone

Primary care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like: 

  • Labs, blood work, and immunizations    
  • Mental health care                                                         
  • Radiology and cancer screenings
  • Women’s health care
  • Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
  • Social services

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

The Prosthetic Department

Location

Building 1

Ground floor, Room 201

Main Phone

Rehabilitation and prosthetics

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you’re enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like: 

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, like artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing 

Learn more about VA rehabilitation and prosthetics

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Psychological Assessment Appointment

Location

Building 1

Main Phone

Psychiatry

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders                            
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas               
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Psychological Assessment

Behavioral Health Service

Building 1

Third floor, West Wing

Main Phone

Psychology

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders                            
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges               
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors 

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Behavioral Health Service

Building 1

Main Phone

PTSD treatment

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:                                                    

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling                                      
  • Services for homeless Veterans         
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND) 

  Learn more about PTSD.

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at Wilmington VA Medical Center

We offer radiology and imaging services to help diagnose and treat many medical conditions. 

Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Registry exams

If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Compensation & Pension

Location

Building 1

First floor

Main Phone

Registry exams

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:

  • Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
  • Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
  • Gulf War (1990s to present)
  • Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
  • Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
  • Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present) 

     
Learn more about VA Health Registry.
 

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Community Living Center

Main Phone

Extended care and rehabilitation

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands

Learn more about VA long-term care.

 

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Main Phone

Returning service member care

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation        
  • Mental and behavioral health services                
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance    
  • Referral assistance     

Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members.
 

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

CPAP | BiPAP recall information

VA has learned of the recall of some Philips Respironics Positive Airway Pressure devices (CPAP or BiPAP) used for sleep apnea. If you use a CPAP or BiPAP machine, pleases review the Frequently Asked Questions on the VHA National Center for Patient Safety website.

VA requests that you register your device through the Philips Respironics patient portal at:

Philips Respironics will send a replacement device. This may take several months.

Reporting respiratory symptoms
If you are having any new respiratory symptoms, contact your Primary Care team at the VA immediately.

Reporting device problems
If you are having any problems with your device, contact us at .

Clinical questions

  • Sleep Center:

Other medical device questions

  • Prosthetics Department:

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Smoking Cessation Coordinator

Location

Building 1

Third floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce your risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources:

  • Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and your urge to smoke.
  • Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, whether done virtually or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
  • SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support for quitting tobacco use.
  • Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free. 

Learn more about how to quit
 

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Social work is an important part of health care. Through one-on-one counseling, family conferences, group classes, and VA community resources, we can help you and your family:

  • Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
  • Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
  • Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
  • Cope with a terminal illness
  • Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
  • Arrange transportation to and from medical appointments and health care facilities 

Speech pathology

Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)

If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and individualized rehabilitative services in- person at our Wilmington location and virtually via telehealth. 

We offer a full range of speech pathology services including:

  • Clinical and instrumental evaluations of swallowing
  • Cognitive/memory intervention services and counseling
  • Voice therapy
  • Speech, fluency, and language evaluations and therapy
  • Evaluation for and training on augmentative/alternative communication devices and other assistive technology

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Location

Building 1

Third floor, Room 3222

Main Phone

Suicide prevention

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Emergency Room Front Desk

Emergency Room

Building 1

1st Floor

Main Phone

We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

  • General surgery
  • Urology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Optometry
  • Vascular surgery
  • Orthopedic surgery

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Telehealth

Building 1

Main Phone

Telehealth

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:        

  • Mental health        
  • Retinal (eye) care            
  • Dermatology         
  • Rehabilitation    
  • Primary care
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)             

 

Learn more about VA Telehealth

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) includes screening for a wide variety of agents that service members may have been exposed to during their military deployments or assignments.

Veterans enrolled with the VHA may ask your care team to start the Toxic Exposure Screen.

If you are not enrolled for VHA services, please contact our Eligibility & Enrollment office at . Once enrolled, you will be assigned a primary care team who will schedule your screening.

Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts:

  • TES is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.
  • Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.
  • The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.
  • If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.

To find out if you are eligible visit:

Transplant surgery

We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

All Transplant Surgeries are referred out.

Transplant Coordinator

Location

Building 1

Third Floor

Main Phone

Transplant surgery

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our transplant surgeons work to save or extend lives by transplanting healthy, fully functioning organs from living or deceased donors to patients who need one.  Currently at this time we are referring all transplant surgeries out from this facility.


 

Travel reimbursement

If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Travel Reimbursement

Travel Reimbursement

Building 1

1st Floor, cashier window is located behind Primary Care check-in

Main Phone

Travel reimbursement

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation, like cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:

  • Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)        
  • Mileage reimbursement debit cards
  • 302-994-2511, x34797 or x34062 (cashier window is located behind Primary Care check-in)

Learn more about the VA travel program. 

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC

We offer various urology procedures, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures for diseases affecting:

  • The kidneys
  • The bladder
  • The urethra
  • The male reproductive organs

Vascular surgery

Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins

Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.

Care we provide at Wilmington VAMC

Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:

  • Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
  • Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
  • Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
  • Varicose veins
  • Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
  • Varicose veins
  • Trauma or injury

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Whole Health Introduction Group is available to all veterans with or without a referral. Please outreach to our team to learn more about how to get started with Whole Health.

Whole Health Coordinator

Location

Building 1

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Battlefield  Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, and tai chi classes 

Learn more about VA whole health programs.

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Women Veteran Care

Women Veteran Care

Building 1

Third Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:        

  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support    
  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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