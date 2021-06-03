Wilmington VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including cancer care, diabetes management, emergency medicine, transplant surgery, women’s health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Wilmington VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wilmington VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Parking garage: In April 2021, we completed a four-story, 370-spot parking garage with covered parking connected to the west entrance of the medical center.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at Wilmington
Cost: Free
Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays
See complete shuttle schedule
Shuttle routes serving this location
Cumberland County
Atlantic County
Local transportation services
Delaware Transit Corporation
DART
SEPTA
ACCESS paratransit, serving people with limited mobility
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 1-800-553-3278
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Hours
Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
General visiting: Sunday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET
Family members or loved ones who are sick should postpone their visit.
Please use proper hand hygiene. Use hand sanitizer when available and wash hands as appropriate throughout the visit.
Visitor policies
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
-
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Wlimgington VA Medical Center. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. Wilmington VA Medical System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Wilmington
The official tourism and promotion agency for Wilmington has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. https://www.visitwilmingtonde.com/
-
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends
VCS Patriot Brew (Starbucks)
Serving a variety of pastries, light sandwiches and beverages.
First floor
Near main entrance.
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
The VCS Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Second floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends
-
Building 1
Ground Floor, West Wing
Room(s): 157, 155A, 158
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Wilmington.
-
In the spotlight at VA Wilmington health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third floor, West Wing
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Addiction and substance abuse treatment302-994-2511
Addiction and substance abuse treatment800-461-8262x 4805
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 5311
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 5311
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We offer residential and outpatient treatment for addiction and substance abuse. Our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Substance abuse counseling
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Ground floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Audiology and speech302-994-2511
Audiology and speech800-461-8262x 5252
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 5252
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 5252
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information
Eye Clinic1601 Kirkwood Highway Building, 1 5th Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4665
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511 x 4665
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will help you find the right aids and services, like:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you're eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Phone302-994-2511
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA Wilmington health care
-
VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Main Building Second floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Cancer care800-461-8262x 4702
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4702
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4702
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, the skilled medical professionals on our cancer care team will focus on helping you improve your overall mind/body health and total well-being. Working with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers, we’ll develop a specialized treatment plan to offer personal, compassionate, and expert care. Our services include:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4764
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4764
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you’re caringe for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Main Building Sixth floor, East Wing
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Dental/oral surgery302-994-2511
Dental/oral surgery800-461-8262x 5283
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 5283
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 5283
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services, like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information
Dermatology1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Sixth Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4680
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4680
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1 and type 2
We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Diabetes Education and Management
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Diabetes302-994-2511
Diabetes800-461-8262x 4630
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4630
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4630
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
-
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Contact information
Emergency Room1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Emergency care302-994-2511x 5209
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 5209
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 5209
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We strive to provide exceptional emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with the following problems:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Mental health conditions
- Psychiatric evaluations
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information
Community Living Center1601 Kirkwood Highway
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Extended care and rehabilitation800-461-8262x 4402
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4402
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 4402
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands
Learn more about VA long-term care.
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information
Geriatrics and Extended Care1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Geriatrics302-994-2511
Geriatrics800-461-8262x 4679
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4402
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 4402
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran you’re caring for, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Learn more about VA long-term care.
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information
Gynecology Clinic1601 Kirkwood Highway Third Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Gynecology302-994-2511x 7600
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 7600
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 7600
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Our services include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding in your uterus
- Treatment for cancers of the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva
- Primary care checkups
-
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Contact information
Anticoagulation Management and Education1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 First floor, Primary care area
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Anticoagulation800-461-8262x 4653
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4225
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4225
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5025
Phone302-994-2511 x 5025
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBT Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
LGBT Veteran care302-518-3729
LGBT Veteran care800-461-8262
Appointments
Phone302-518-3729
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-518-3729
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and confidential health care services, like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance abuse and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Learn more about LGBT care and connect with a care coordinator.
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information
Laboratory and Pathology1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Second Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Laboratory and pathology302-994-2511
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5496
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511 x 5496
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information
Building 11601 Kirkwood Highway First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
MOVE! weight management302-994-2511
MOVE! weight management800-461-8262x 5595
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 5595
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 5595
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
Building 11601 Kirkwood Highway First floor/Third floor, West Wing
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Mental health care302-994-2511
Mental health care800-461-8262x 4805
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4350
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4350
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information
Building 11601 Kirkwood Highway Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Military sexual trauma302-994-2511
Military sexual trauma800-461-8262x 2451
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 2451
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 2451
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Learn more about military sexual trauma.
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information
Building 11601 Kirkwood Highway
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4825
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 4825
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information
Main building1601 Kirkwood Highway First floor, Room 1232
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
My HealtheVet coordinator302-993-7220
My HealtheVet coordinator800-461-8262x 5849
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5849
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 5849
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
My HealtheVet is an online tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care, access your medical records, and improve your health. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information
Building 11601 Kirkwood Highway First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Nutrition, food, and dietary302-994-2511
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling to help you with:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)
- Eating disorders and digestive health problems
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information
Eye Clinic1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Ophthalmology302-994-2511
Ophthalmology800-461-8262x 4665
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4665
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 4665
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information
Eye Clinic1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Optometry302-994-2511x 4665
Optometry800-461-8262x 4665
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4665
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4665
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Contact information
Ear, Nose, and Throat1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Otolaryngology800-461-8262x 52521601 Kirkwood Highway
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5252
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 5252
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information
Behavioral Health Service1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
PTSD treatment800-461-8262x 4350
PTSD treatment302-994-2511x 4350
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 7561
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 7561
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Ground Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Patient advocates800-461-8262x 5556 or 5436
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information
Pharmacy1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 First Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Pharmacy302-994-2511x 5359
Pharmacy800-461-8262x 5359
Appointments
Phone302-633-5484
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-633-5484
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at My HealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on My HealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips; please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information
Podiatry1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 First Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4832
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511 x 4832
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, and repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Surgical joint repair, reconstruction, or replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information
Primary Care1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Primary care800-461-8262x 4434
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone302-994-2511 x 5972 302-994-2511 x 5970 302-994-2511 x 5971 302-994-2511 x 5973 302-994-2511 x 5979 302-994-2511 x 5976 302-994-2511 x 2106 302-994-2511 x 5977 302-994-2511 x 5980
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
- Social services
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Psychiatry302-994-2511x 5311
Psychiatry800-461-8262x 5311
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4805
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4805
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information
Behavioral Health Service1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third floor, West Wing
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Psychology302-994-2511x 4350
Psychology800-461-8262x 4350
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4501
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4501
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Registry exams302-994-2511x 4190
Registry exams800-461-8262x 4190
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5215
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511 x 5215
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Ground floor, Room 201
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Rehabilitation and prosthetics800-461-8262x 5343
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5343
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 5343
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. If you’re enrolled in the VA health care system, and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, you can receive a full range of services and equipment, like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, like artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Returning service member care302-994-2511x 4763 or 4576
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member, we can help you readjust to civilian life. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Our services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members.
-
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4662
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 4662
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce your risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and your urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 4805
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone800-461-8262 x 4805
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Social work is an important part of health care. Through one-on-one counseling, family conferences, group classes, and VA community resources, we can help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
- Arrange transportation to and from medical appointments and health care facilities
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third floor, Room 3222
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Suicide prevention302-994-2511
Suicide prevention800-461-8262
Appointments
Phone800-461-8262 x 2730
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone800-461-8262 x 2730
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
-
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information
Emergency Room1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 1st Floor
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5209
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 5209
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information
Telehealth1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Telehealth800-461-8262x 5928
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 5928
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 5928
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal (eye) care
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
-
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Transplant surgery800-461-8262x 4814
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4814
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4814
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our transplant surgeons work to save or extend lives by transplanting healthy, fully functioning organs from living or deceased donors to patients who need one. We offer:
- Liver transplants
- Kidney transplants
- Heart transplants
- Lung transplants
- Referrals to other transplant centers
-
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Contact information
Travel Reimbursement1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Travel reimbursement302-994-2511x 4488
Appointments
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation, like cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
-
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Contact information1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 4662
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Phone302-994-2511 x 4662
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information
Women Veteran Care1601 Kirkwood Highway Building 1 Third Floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Phone302-994-2511 x 7600
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Phone302-994-2511 x 7600
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation