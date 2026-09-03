MOVE! weight management

MOVE!: What is MOVE!? MOVE! is a weight management, health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting weight losses—these approaches are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer.

We offer group classes or one on one appointments with a variety of times/dates available. The program runs for 16 weeks. Group classes are held for an hour weekly, virtually, via VVC, 1:1 sessions are held for 30 minutes via VVC or face to face. We provide each Veteran with a physical copy of our MOVE Veteran workbook detailing all the information that will be discussed. Please call us at x32106 to schedule today.

HTK -

This is a virtual 1-hour cooking class led by a Registered Dietitian. Veterans have the opportunity to review healthy recipes, learn to cook them, and discuss important nutrition information for the recipes.

This occurs every Thursday at 11:00 am and Friday at 12:00 pm.

Call Patient Scheduling at to sign up.

General Nutrition Clinic

Join us for a 1:1 session led by a Registered Dietitian. Topics covered include general healthy eating guidelines, how to form your plate via the MyPlate method, portion sizes, qualification for oral nutrition supplements, and therapeutic nutritional needs according to your disease state. Appointments are conducted via face-to-face or VA Video Connect (VVC). Please contact us at x32106 to schedule.

Women’s Nutrition

Learn to prevent and manage chronic conditions through diet by talking with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)! We offer 30 minute one-on-one appointments, virtual or in person, with a nutrition professional specialized in Women’s Health. Topics covered: diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney disease, weight management, bone health and more!

Lactation Class

Breast feeding? Good nutrition supports good milk supply. Drop in for a virtual session with a Registered Dietitian to talk about how you can support both yourself and your baby! This 60-minute class is offered the first Thursday of every month from 1:00-2:00pm through VA Video Connect (VVC).

To schedule, ask your primary doctor or call:

Diabetes Nutrition Therapy

Meet 1-on-1 with a Registered Dietitian to better understand Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Topics covered will include blood sugar targets, blood sugar management, carbohydrate counting, meal planning, medication explanations, and physical activity.

Call to schedule your appointment via VVC, in person, or by telephone.

Call Patient Scheduling at to sign up.

Anti-inflammatory Nutrition/Pain Class

We offer virtual 1-hour classes led by a Registered Dietitian, devoted to pain management through nutrition and an anti-inflammatory approach. Topics emphasized are Mediterranean diet, inflammation causes, inflammation and whole health, lifestyle factors related to inflammation, and ways to implement methods into your diet.

This occurs on the second Wednesday of every month at 11:00 am

Call Patient Scheduling at to sign up.

Learn more about MOVE!