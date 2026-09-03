Programs
Explore Wilmington VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
VAFit
VAFit
Types of Classes: seated general fitness, general strength and conditioning, cardiovascular, back pain, female Veteran exercise
The VAFit program is a VA-sponsored exercise and wellness program specifically designed to help Veterans improve their overall health through exercise. VAFit is a free program offered to Veterans of all ages and abilities.
Available at Veterans from these locations
- Wilmington VA Medical Center
- Atlantic County VA Clinic
- Cape May County VA Clinic
- Cumberland County VA Clinic
- Kent County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
VAFit is a free exercise program offered virtually to help Veterans improve their overall health through exercise. This program is led by experienced and skilled physical therapists and occupational therapists to promote safety, functional fitness, and effective carryover of skills.
- Participating Veterans improve their endurance, strength and balance so that they can do what matters most to them
- Participating individuals show functional improvements in endurance and strength levels consistent or above age-related norms
Get started
- A referral from your primary care provider is required
- Veterans must have access to a computer, tablet, or smart phone and reliable internet access
- The participant is emailed a link to the virtual session via WEBEX 10-15 minutes before class time. VA Fit staff will be waiting to lead class and sweat with you
MOVE! weight management
MOVE! weight management
MOVE!: What is MOVE!? MOVE! is a weight management, health promotion program designed to improve the lives of Veterans. MOVE!’s core ideas—encouraging healthy eating behavior, increasing physical activity, and promoting weight losses—these approaches are easy to follow and based on the latest in nutrition science. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve your quality of life, and even live longer.
We offer group classes or one on one appointments with a variety of times/dates available. The program runs for 16 weeks. Group classes are held for an hour weekly, virtually, via VVC, 1:1 sessions are held for 30 minutes via VVC or face to face. We provide each Veteran with a physical copy of our MOVE Veteran workbook detailing all the information that will be discussed. Please call us at x32106 to schedule today.
HTK -
This is a virtual 1-hour cooking class led by a Registered Dietitian. Veterans have the opportunity to review healthy recipes, learn to cook them, and discuss important nutrition information for the recipes.
This occurs every Thursday at 11:00 am and Friday at 12:00 pm.
Call Patient Scheduling at
General Nutrition Clinic
Join us for a 1:1 session led by a Registered Dietitian. Topics covered include general healthy eating guidelines, how to form your plate via the MyPlate method, portion sizes, qualification for oral nutrition supplements, and therapeutic nutritional needs according to your disease state. Appointments are conducted via face-to-face or VA Video Connect (VVC). Please contact us at x32106 to schedule.
Women’s Nutrition
Learn to prevent and manage chronic conditions through diet by talking with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)! We offer 30 minute one-on-one appointments, virtual or in person, with a nutrition professional specialized in Women’s Health. Topics covered: diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney disease, weight management, bone health and more!
Lactation Class
Breast feeding? Good nutrition supports good milk supply. Drop in for a virtual session with a Registered Dietitian to talk about how you can support both yourself and your baby! This 60-minute class is offered the first Thursday of every month from 1:00-2:00pm through VA Video Connect (VVC).
To schedule, ask your primary doctor or call:
Diabetes Nutrition Therapy
Meet 1-on-1 with a Registered Dietitian to better understand Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Topics covered will include blood sugar targets, blood sugar management, carbohydrate counting, meal planning, medication explanations, and physical activity.
Call to schedule your appointment via VVC, in person, or by telephone.
Call Patient Scheduling at
Anti-inflammatory Nutrition/Pain Class
We offer virtual 1-hour classes led by a Registered Dietitian, devoted to pain management through nutrition and an anti-inflammatory approach. Topics emphasized are Mediterranean diet, inflammation causes, inflammation and whole health, lifestyle factors related to inflammation, and ways to implement methods into your diet.
This occurs on the second Wednesday of every month at 11:00 am
Call Patient Scheduling at
Veterans Community Partnership (VCP)
Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Veterans Community Partnership (VCP)
If you are a Delaware or southern New Jersey community partner and would like to receive and share information with local VA facilities email WilmingtonVAVACP@va.gov
This is a great way to share information with Veterans at your facility and for the VA facilities to share community resources.
About VCP
Veteran Community Partnerships (VCPs) are organized partnerships through which local VA facilities connect with state and local community services and agencies to:
- Develop and foster strong relationships
- Enhance and improve access to care, services and benefits
- Promote seamless transitions
- Educate community agencies and VA providers
- Support caregivers and families
- Measure results through shared reporting
To find a VCP in your area, view the VCP Roster.
Why VCP?
VCP provides an innovative, flexible, relevant and useful approach to establish and nurture community partnerships that facilitate and improve access to care, benefits and services from VA and community partners for Veterans, families and their caregivers.
VCP Expansion:
The Veteran Community Partnership initiative plans to expand to every VA medical center by September 2024. Guidance for VCP’s expansion and strategic plan is provided by subject matter experts from a dozen VHA National Centers and Offices along with ex-officio involvement from national non-VA organizations.
VA Health Chat app
The VA Health Chat app provides easy online access to chat with VA staff when you have minor health questions. Go to our VA Health Chat app page to learn more.
Visual Impairment Services Team
The VIST program provides comprehensive case management to visually impaired and blind Veterans to ensure they have equitable access to low vision services and blind rehabilitation. Veterans with low vision have sight loss that cannot be corrected with conventional lenses and their sight loss impairs their daily functioning.
Blind rehabilitation includes assessment, low vision exam, and blind skills training using low vision devices, which can be provided on an outpatient or inpatient basis. The VIST Coordinator will make the necessary referrals based on the Veteran’s unique needs. The goal of the VIST program is to improve Veteran’s visual functioning and maximize their independence to accomplish their identified goals.
If you have any questions or are interested in learning more, please don’t hesitate to contact me via phone, e-mail.
VIST Coordinator Contact - Susan Barton, LCSW, Blind Rehabilitation Specialist Sue.barton@va.gov
Whole Health
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at VA Wilmington health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy