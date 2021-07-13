Mission and vision
VA Albany Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Albany health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide health care services at 12 locations in upstate New York, serving a 22-county area that includes New York, western Massachusetts, and Vermont. Facilities include our Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center, also known as Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Bainbridge, Catskill, Clifton Park, Fonda, Glens Falls, Kingston, Plattsbugh, Saranac Lake, Schenectady, Troy, and Westport.