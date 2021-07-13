Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Albany health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 12 locations in upstate New York, serving a 22-county area that includes New York, western Massachusetts, and Vermont. Facilities include our Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center, also known as Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Bainbridge, Catskill, Clifton Park, Fonda, Glens Falls, Kingston, Plattsbugh, Saranac Lake, Schenectady, Troy, and Westport.