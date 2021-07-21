Research
The Stratton VA Medical Center has a small-sized, funded, research and development program involving Biomedical Laboratory Research, Health Services Research, and Clinical Trials Research.
Our research programs
- Use of nanoparticles to direct anti prostate therapeutic agents to prostate tumors in mice using a variety of aptomers.
Bladder function studies
- Natural products and antioxidants to protect bladders from ischemia.
Inborne errors of a purine pathway-collaboration with Rutgers using mice.
- Effect of Solifenacin alone and with antioxidants in overactive bladder dysfunction in rabbits.
- Biomarkers predicting the severity of obstruction induced bladder dysfunction.
- Pelvic floor dysfunction in female rabbits.
2. A series of different animal based studies:
- Site directed chemotherapy for breast cancer using angiogenesis inhibitors (mice)
- Development of bioengineered heparin (rabbit)
- Enhancing efficacy of chemotherapeutic breast cancer treatment with non-anticoagulant heparins (mouse)
- Novel modulators of HDL metabolism (mouse)
- Tissue factor VIIa modulation in ocular angiogenesis (mouse)
- Structure based search for novel antihypercholestrolemic agent (mouse)
- Phase 3 study of DU-176 b versus warfarin in subjects with atrial fibrillation.
Comparison of Docetaxel + Dasatinib vs Docetaxel +placebo in castrate resistant prostate cancer.
Effect of sevelamer carbonate on the pathogenesis of secondary hyperparathyroidism.
Laryngeal function following organ preservation therapy for advanced laryngeal squamous cell carcinoma.
Comparison of standard vs. high dose radiotherapy concurrent with specific chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Bridging anticoagulation in patients who require temporary interruption of warfarin therapy for elective surgery.
A safety study using cetuximab from two manufacturing processes for metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Study of the efficacy and safety of conversion to lacosamide monotherapy in subjects with partial onset seizures.
We have a number of additional trials that are in varying stages of review.
- Neoplastic yield of colonoscopy in the VA.
A clinical demonstration of an EEG brain computer interface for ALS patients.
- Infectious Disease:
- Anticandidal effects of micafungin and voriconozole against Candida glabrata in human monocytes.
- Modulation of pro-inflammatory cytokine /chemokine production in uninfected and Candida glabrata infected human monocytes.
Neurology
- Friedreich’s Ataxia: Iron dysmetabolism in the central and peripheral nervous systems.
- The pathogenesis of hereditary ataxia.
- Iron in the pathogenesis of Friedreich’s ataxia.
- The cardiomyopathy of Friedreich’s ataxia.
Renal Studies:
- Hepatitis B Immunoresponsiveness and vitamin D deficiency in patients with end stage renal cancer.
Cancer:
- Can coagulation changes in cancer patients predict thromboembolic disease?
