Mrs. Amy L. Wettig was selected to serve as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center (VAMC), effective December 8, 2017.

Amy began her career in healthcare, supporting patient care in critical roles such as Nursing Assistant and Licensed Practical Nurse. Upon becoming a Registered Nurse (RN), Ms. Wettig served the needs of thousands of patients in a wide-range of healthcare settings including general Medical-Surgical, Emergency Department, Step-down, and Critical Care settings.

In 2007, Amy decided to join the staff at Albany VAMC. She steadily expanded her role, serving in various nursing leadership positions including: Nurse Manager, Surgical Nurse Lead, Associate Chief Nurse for the Medical and Surgery Services, and Interim ADPCS. During this time, she continued her education, obtaining a master’s degree in Nursing with a concentration in Nursing Administration. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Delhi and an associate degree in Nursing from Southern Vermont College.

Amy has a passion for mentoring. In 2016, she received recognition for her contribution to the preparation of baccalaureate nurses from the SUNY Delhi School of Nursing. Ms. Wettig is a member of The American Nurses Association (ANA) and The American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE). She is currently preparing for the Nurse Executive Board Certification (NE-BC).