Darlene_DeLancey

Ms. DeLancey was selected as the Medical Center Director at the Albany Stratton VA Medic al Center (VAMC), effective April 2, 2018, after having served as Interim Director since June 26, 2017.

Ms. DeLancey began her career in 1988 at the Albany VAMC. During her time there, she served in various leadership positions.

In July 1999 Ms. DeLancey joined Veterans Integrated System Network 2 (VISN 2) where she served as Lead Health System Specialist, Chief Learning Officer and Acting Chief Operations Officer. In 2011, she was appointed as VISN 2 Deputy Network Director (DND), where she directed organizational changes and set priorities in the development of the operating platform.

In April 2014 Ms. DeLancey was selected as VISN 2 Interim Network Director (IND), serving until April 2016. As IND, she was responsible for the leadership and management of an integrated health care network that included VA’s in Albany, Western New York (WNY), Syracuse, Canandaigua and Bath, along with 27-NY Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and two CBOCs located in northern PA.

In July 2016 Ms. DeLancey was appointed DND of the newly formed New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network (VISN 2), a merge of former VISN2 (upstate NY) and VISN 3 (downstate NY and NJ). VISN 2 serves over 500,000 Veterans in NY, NJ and PA.

Ms. DeLancey is a 2001 graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Institute, the 2003 Executive Career Field Program and 2010 graduate of Leadership VA.