Stories
VA Albany health care top stories.
For VA Hospital, a Day of Celebration As Veterans Beat Back COVID-19
Three veterans were released from the Stratton VA hospital Wednesday, all having recovered from COVID-19.
Gifts Bouquets to VA Hospital
The Enchanted Florist in downtown Albany is showing love to local veterans this Christmas.
Housekeeping and engineering staff were her heroes
Mary Ann Witt of Westerlo retired from the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center last summer after 42 years of service