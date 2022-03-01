Augusta Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Augusta Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
- We’re currently requiring masks inside the building in accordance with VA policy.
- Please call 706-729-5762 for assistance with scheduling an appointment or to ask about our services.
- You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
- Non-traditional hours are available by request.
- Our entrance is located in the bottom right hand corner of the building and separate from the main building entrance. It’s designated with a blue awning that’s clearly marked with "Augusta Vet Center" in white lettering.
- Parking is available along the front and also the side of the building. Designated accessible spaces are limited, but are available near our entrance.
Using the Augusta Public Transit System: The Augusta Vet Center can be accessed using the Blue Line-Rt#1- Walton Way.
On the outbound route, the stop is Walton Way at Heard Avenue (Stop Code: 1090). On the inbound route, the stop is Walton Way at Russell Street (Stop Code: 1117).
In order to receive services, you don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Augusta Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Augusta Vet Center informational discussions
Interested in learning more about the Augusta Vet Center, gaining a better understanding of your VA benefits, or connecting with community resources?
Contact the Outreach Specialist at 706-729-5762 to arrange a virtual or in-person visit.
Visit us at the Polish N Parts car show
Come visit the Augusta Vet Center tent at Project Lifting Spirit’s annual Polish N Parts car show on September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the 7th Street parking lot of the James Brown Arena.
Entry to the car show is free.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
At the Augusta Vet Center, we understand the benefits found in including family members in treatment and are honored to be able to support the Veteran and service member’s readjustment with these additional services.
Our team includes 2 licensed marital and family therapists who are excited to provide systemic therapy and education to Veterans, service members, and their loved ones. Participants may include:
- Spouses and partners
- Children and stepchildren
- Parents and siblings
- Extended family
If you consider them family, we consider them family as well.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Augusta Vet Center offers bereavement counseling and support to:
- The families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death
- The families of service members who died while serving on active duty
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Augusta Vet Center staff is diverse with many of the staff being Veterans themselves or having vast experience working with Veteran and military communities. Our counseling staff is a mix of licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage and family therapists, with 2 being combat Veterans.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions focused on your specific needs
- Group counseling for OIF/OEF and Vietnam Veterans as well as Veterans from other service eras
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Augusta Vet Center has 3 counselors experienced to offer individual counseling for any Veteran or service member who has experienced military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Learn more about PTSD and your treatment options.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling sessions to address your specific concerns and needs
- Group counseling for OIF/OEF and Vietnam Veterans as well as Veterans from other service eras
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Augusta Vet Center will actively coordinate referrals for substance abuse counseling to both the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and local community organizations.
- Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD) Program
- Alcoholics Anonymous Augusta and surrounding area
- Alcoholics Anonymous South Carolina
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Augusta Vet Center can provide basic information about:
- VA medical benefits and health care registration
- Service-connected disability claims and where to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- VA burial and survivor benefits
If you need additional information on another topic, give us a call. We would be glad to help.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships and are intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Some of these established local partnerships are:
- Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
- Fort Gordon
- Georgia and South Carolina National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Georgia and South Carolina Veteran Service Offices (VSO)
- Community non-profit organizations
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.