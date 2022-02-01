Austin Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Austin Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
If you are a first time visitor at the Austin Vet Center walk-in during our office hours or give us a call at 512-416-1314 to see how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, via telephone, or telehealth.
During your first appointment, you will complete an intake form and discuss future care.
After your initial contact with the Austin Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. Generally, you can expect a return call within 3-4 business days. Your first appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible, depending on schedule availabilities.
You can call us during the posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
If you know that you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible at 512-416-1314 so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
The Austin Vet Center is located on Interstate Highway 35 Frontage Road heading southbound in the second block as you cross over Riverside Drive. There is ample parking in the parking lot outside of the Vet Center. The Vet Center office is on the first floor suite 100 on the bridge side of the parking lot.
The Austin Vet Center is accessible on the 935 bus route with a stop around the corner and one block from the Austin Vet Center.
Visit Capital Metro-Bus for route and schedule information.
You do not need to be registered for care at the VA Hospital, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to receive Vet Center services. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (DD 214, member #2 or 4)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Development orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
If you don't have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Austin Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Veteran Resources Power Hour
The Vet Center hosts a monthly Q&A session on the 4th Tuesday at 10:00am for Veterans and service members to ask questions about resources and benefits. A Veteran community organization provides a speaker on specific topics.
Austin Vet Center Support Groups
Austin Vet Center offers fun and entertaining support groups which include:
- Yoga
- Tai Chi (coming soon)
- Woodworking (coming soon)
- Knitting (coming soon)
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our Vet Center provides marriage, couples, and family counseling to eligible service members and their families that may experience readjustment and relational distress following redeployment, military relocation, retirement, or incidents of infidelity, and much more.
LMFTs and additionally trained staff support members through talk therapy and evidence-based practices (EBPs) which include, but are not limited to;
- Cognitive-Behavioral Couples Therapy
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy
- Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy
- The Gottman Method
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our Vet Center provides grief and bereavement services to immediate family members which include:
- The families of Veterans and service members who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- The families (including parents or caregivers) of service members who died while serving on active duty
Staff counselors utilize active listening, compassion, and empathy coupled with elements of the Grief Recovery Method. Our staff will support members through providing skills and tools to improve concentration and focus, improve disrupted sleep patterns, manage the “roller coaster of emotions”, and much more.
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Austin Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Desert Strom Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Spouses/Significant Others, service members and more
We offer evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Austin Vet Center provides a safe and comfortable, environment for services where both male and female counselors can help.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Austin Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Rapid Response (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Web Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (webStair)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
You and your counselor can determine if group work may be beneficial to your progress.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Austin Vet Center hosts and participates in Veteran- Centered activities and outings that facilitate connection, camaraderie and community such as:
- Open Houses
- Family Funday at Zilker Park
- Holiday parties
- Sporting events
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Austin Vet Center offers individual and group sessions for certain areas of care. You and your counselor can determine if our Women's Veteran Counseling (Individual or group setting) or other group work may be beneficial to your progress.
The link below will help you find available Women Veteran Health Care services and resources to include additional counseling services.
Learn more at Women Veterans Health Care Home - Veterans Affairs.
Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) at 855-829-6636
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Your Vet Center counselor can connect you to either in-patient or out-patient substance abuse treatment in the community, such as at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center or another community partner.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The staff is also trained to provide VA S.A.V.E. Training that will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran or service member who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention.
S- Signs of suicidal thinking should be recognized
A- Ask the most important questions of all - " Are you thinking of killing yourself"
V- Validate the Veteran's experience
E- Encourage treatment and expedite getting help
If you are interested in receiving this free training for yourself or your organization please contact the Austin Vet Center staff at 512-416-1314.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Austin Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Find a point of contact for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to the Austin Vet Center if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA Benefits and Services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
We can provide individual or group educational briefings, exhibit at your organizations' events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
We work closely with various Veteran Service Offices in several counties, that work at no charge, to help Veterans and service members apply for local, state, and federal benefits.
The Austin Vet Center partners with organizations like:
- Veteran Service Organizations, community leaders, and elected representatives
- Military installations and units, including the National Guard and Reserve
- Businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and industries
- Health care systems and providers, members of the clergy, government agencies, and many more
The Austin Vet Center partners with the Austin Outpatient Clinic and other community organizations to bring awareness about VA S.A.V.E. This training will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran or service member who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. If you are interested in receiving this free training for yourself or your organization please contact the Austin Vet Center staff at 512-416-1314.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Austin Vet Center counseling services are also available through both online and by telephone. Your counselor can assist you if this is a good option.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We typically offer workshops and other classes. However, due to COVID-19, most of the workshops are on hold unless they can be conducted virtually.
- Stained glass workshops: Each workshop has 6 sessions starting on Mondays from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. Please call to find out which stage the workshop is in and how you can get started.
- knitting class (coming soon)
- woodworking workshop (coming soon)
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.