If you are a first time visitor at the Austin Vet Center walk-in during our office hours or give us a call at 512-416-1314 to see how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, via telephone, or telehealth.

During your first appointment, you will complete an intake form and discuss future care.

After your initial contact with the Austin Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. Generally, you can expect a return call within 3-4 business days. Your first appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible, depending on schedule availabilities.

You can call us during the posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

If you know that you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible at 512-416-1314 so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.