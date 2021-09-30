VA Bedford to offer COVID-19 booster shots Oct. 4

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2021

BEDFORD , MA — VA Bedford Healthcare System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, under Emergency Use Authorization.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and the North Shore community against COVID-19,” VA Bedford Director Joan Clifford said. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

The safety and care of Veterans is VA’s top priority, as well as ensuring the health and welfare of its workforce. VA Bedford will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines on Monday, Oct. 4, to Veterans and employees, first prioritizing those persons who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying conditions.

VA will also offer the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act, which was signed into law in March 2021, expanded VA’s authority to offer vaccine to include Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others, including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

VA Bedford will identify and contact Veterans who receive their care here, received the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and are due for booster shots to discuss recommendations. Veterans who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, as well as persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA for whom we don’t have records of their high-risk condition, will need to call the COVID Vaccine Clinic for an appointment. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster and contact us for an appointment.

VA Bedford’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is located in the auditorium of building 78 on the main Bedford campus at 200 Springs Road and is open Monday through Friday. Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by calling 781-687-4000.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine(s). VA plans to offer boosters of these vaccines if authorized and recommended.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine.