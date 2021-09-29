Register for care
Register to get care at one of our VA Black Hills Health Care System facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Black Hills health care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Fort Meade Eligibility Office
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741
Phone: 800-746-1070, ext. 17101
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Hot Springs Eligibility Office
500 North Fifth Street
Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone: 800-764-5370, ext. 22043
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Black Hills health care facility.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply in person
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at either the Fort Meade campus or Hot Springs campus.
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)
If you served in the active military, naval or air service and are separated under any condition other than dishonorable, you may qualify for VA health care benefits. Current and former members of the Reserves or National Guard who were called to active duty (other than for training only) by a federal order and completed the full period for which they were called or ordered to active duty may be eligible for VA health care as well.
Most Veterans who enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which they were called to active duty in order to be eligible. This minimum duty requirement may not apply to Veterans who were discharged for a disability incurred or aggravated in the line of duty, were discharged for a hardship or received an “early out.” Since there are a number of other exceptions to the minimum duty requirements, VA encourages all Veterans to apply in order to determine their enrollment eligibility.
VA produces a personalized “Veterans Health Benefits Handbook” for each Veteran enrolled in the VA health care system. The handbook provides a current and accurate description of VA health care benefits and services. Your handbook will be tailored specifically to you with personal identifying information, and should be safeguarded as you would any other sensitive personal document.
The “Veterans Health Benefits Handbook” includes:
- Eligibility and health care benefits,
- Contact information for your preferred facility,
- Information regarding copayment responsibilities,
- Instructions on how to schedule appointments,
- Guidelines to communicate treatment needs,
- Patient rights,
- Ways to obtain copies of medical records and
- Other important information.
You will receive your personalized handbook via U.S. mail; therefore, you should have a current address on file with VA. Handbooks are mailed based on Priority Group, beginning with Priority Group 1 and ending with Priority Group 8. For more information, go to www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vhbh. You may also call VA toll-free at 1-877-222-VETS (8387) if you need to update your address or receive more information.
VA publishes the "Health Care Benefits Overview" booklet, which provides general information and frequently asked questions about VA’s medical benefits package available for all enrollees, and other information such as eligibility for enrollment.
The publication is available and can be downloaded at https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/resources/epublications.asp.
We encourage you to refer to it whenever you have questions about your eligibility for specific health care benefits. More information is available at the following resources:
- The VA Black Hills Health Care System Enrollment Office
- VHA Health Benefits Website
- My HealtheVet
- VA toll-free 1-877-222-VETS (8387) Monday-Friday between 8 AM and 8 PM ET.