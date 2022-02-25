First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 718- 630-7705 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

After your initial contact with the Brooklyn Vet Center, a staff member will contact you to gather basic information. You can expect to be contacted within 1-3 business days and they get you set up with a counselor. Appointments times are based on counselor availability.

Outside of our regular business hours, appointment times can also include Sundays from 08:00 am -4:30 pm and Tuesday - Fridays 08:00 am - 6:30 pm.

Same-day services are available in urgent situations.