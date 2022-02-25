Brooklyn Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Brooklyn Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 718- 630-7705 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
After your initial contact with the Brooklyn Vet Center, a staff member will contact you to gather basic information. You can expect to be contacted within 1-3 business days and they get you set up with a counselor. Appointments times are based on counselor availability.
Outside of our regular business hours, appointment times can also include Sundays from 08:00 am -4:30 pm and Tuesday - Fridays 08:00 am - 6:30 pm.
Same-day services are available in urgent situations.
Street parking is very limited yet available. Please plan for extra parking time if you choose to drive to the Vet Center. Please adhere to local and city rules for parking and meters.
The Brooklyn Vet Center is a convenient short walk from the A,C and R line at the Jay Street Metro Tech Station, the F line at the York St Station, and the B67 Bus at Jay Street and Concord Street.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Brooklyn Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Armed In Arts 03/18/2022 6:00 pm EST
Armed in Arts is a Women's Art Club within the Brooklyn Vet Center for anyone who has served or still is serving in the military.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Brooklyn Vet Center offers
- Couples counseling and support
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Brooklyn Vet Center offers bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were in service.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Motivational Interviewing
- Acceptance And Commitment Therapy
- Eye movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Care at our center includes:
- Individual counseling for Veterans who suffer from PTSD
- Anger management group
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Brooklyn Vet Center can help with
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and VA home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Veteran small business benefits
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with substance use problems, we can connect you to the VA Medical Center which can provide many options for Veterans and Service Members seeking treatment.
If you prefer a program outside of the VA we can also connect you to New York State's addiction services for prevention, treatment, and recovery. Learn more at Office of Addiction Services and Supports | The State of New York (ny.gov)
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Brooklyn Vet Center can connect you with the VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Resources to support you
- Veteran Readiness And Employment (VR&E) to help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, and job-seeking skills coaching.
-
Stress Is Gone ~ Year Round Stress Relief That Works a free Veteran Service for conquering stress and anxiety
-
Work Study | Veterans Affairs - You may be able to get a job that’s related to VA work, meets your interests, and fills a need.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Brooklyn Vet Center supports local Veterans and Service Members through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- New York State Division of Veterans' Services | (ny.gov)
- FordhamLaw - Feerick Center's Veterans Rights Project
- The New York Public Library (nypl.org)
- Whole Health Home (va.gov)
- Stress Is Gone ~ Year Round Stress Relief That Works
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Brooklyn Vet Center's Telehealth Services gives you access to the care you need, when and where you need it.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
The Brooklyn Vet Center offers a schedule of virtual classes discussing the different general resources available to Veterans and Service Members.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.