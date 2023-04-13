VA2K Walk & Roll

11am-1pm (Abie Abraham VA Clinic)

5pm-7pm (New Castle Road campus)

Join the Butler VA for this year’s VA2K to support your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. VA and community resources will be available at both walks. The evening walk will include kids activities and a food truck! Donations for homeless Veterans will be accepted at both walks. Contact VA2K Coordinator Meridith Paterson at 724-271-6718 or Meridith.Paterson@va.gov for more information