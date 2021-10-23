Butler VA Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2021

Print

The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs. Effective October 26, Butler VA is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots. A walk-in clinic will be available starting October 26 from 9am – 2pm at Butler VA’s New Castle Road Campus located at 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pennsylvania. The clinic will be offered through Friday, October 29 and then Monday through Friday thereafter.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the Butler community against COVID-19,” said Sharon Coyle, Acting Director. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine:

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings. Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions. Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

VA is also offering the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act authorizes VA to offer vaccine to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, the purpose of this booster shot is to “boost” antibody protection when it has decreased over time.

Veterans who receive care in VA and are due for booster shots will be identified through VA’s Veterans Outreach Tool then contacted and advised of the recommended booster shots, which may be offered by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Veterans who received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA will need to contact their primary care team. Those who received a vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so in VA if supply permits and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster. Contact Butler VA’s call center at 1-888-266-9040 for an appointment or information about walk-in hours.



CDC advises that it is safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, please contact Butler VA’s call center at 1-888-266-9040.

###