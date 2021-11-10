Free COVID-19 Booster Shots Available to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2021

Butler , PA — The Butler VA Health Care System is offering Veterans and VA employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots through a weekly walk-in clinic.

The walk-in clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9am – 2pm at Butler VA’s New Castle Road Campus located at 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pennsylvania. The walk-in clinic will be closed November 11, in observance of Veterans Day, November 25, and November 26. Veterans do not need to wait for a phone call, nor do they need to make an appointment to get their booster vaccine.

“We remain focused on helping more Veterans make it through the pandemic, and that includes providing the booster shot to eligible Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers,” said Sharon Coyle, Butler VA Acting Director.

Veterans and their spouse or caregiver of any age is eligible to receive a booster shot if it has been at least six months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, or at least two months after receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. CDC recommends individuals who are 65 or older, or individuals 18 years or older with high-risk conditions or exposures should get the booster shot.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

VA is also offering the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act authorizes VA to offer vaccine to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, please contact the Butler VA’s call center at 1-888-266-9040.

