VR&E Employment through Long-Term Services track

If you have a service-connected disability that makes it hard for you to succeed in your employment path, you may be interested in the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) Employment through Long-Term Services track. VR&E training can help you find work in a different field that better suits your current abilities and interests.

Find out if you’re eligible for vocational counseling and training with VR&E.

Can I get vocational counseling and training for new skills through VR&E?

You may be eligible for these benefits if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

  • You have an employment barrier or handicap, and
  • You’re enrolled in VR&E, and
  • Your service-connected disability makes it hard for you to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests)

Note: You may be eligible for both VR&E training and GI Bill benefits. You’ll need to decide which benefit you want to use.
Learn more about the GI Bill

What kind of benefits can I get?

  • A complete skills assessment
  • Career guidance
  • Job-market evaluation
  • Education and training for a vocational field that’s a good fit for you
  • Apprenticeship, on-the-job training, and volunteer opportunities
  • Employment assistance

How do I get these benefits?

First, you’ll need to apply for VR&E benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).

If you have your VA disability rating, follow these steps to apply:

  1. Sign in to your eBenefits account.

  2. Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.

  3. Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.

  4. Apply for the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.

  5. If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.

Ready to apply?

Go to eBenefits to apply

Find out how to apply if you haven’t yet received a disability rating

Note: VR&E is an employment program that’s different from the GI Bill and may be used to pay for education needed to train you for suitable employment.
