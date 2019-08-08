VR&E Employment through Long-Term Services track

You may be eligible for these benefits if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You have an employment barrier or handicap, and

You’re enrolled in VR&E, and

Your service-connected disability makes it hard for you to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests)

Note: You may be eligible for both VR&E training and GI Bill benefits. You’ll need to decide which benefit you want to use.

Learn more about the GI Bill