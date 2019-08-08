 Skip to Content
VR&E Self-Employment track

If you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability and an employment barrier who has the strong desire, skills, and drive to run a successful business, you may be interested in the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) Self-Employment track. Find out if you can get help starting your own business.

Can I get help starting my own business through the VR&E Self-Employment track?

You may be eligible for these benefits if you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, and you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

  • You have an employment barrier or handicap, and
  • You’re enrolled in VR&E, and
  • Your service-connected disability makes it hard for you to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment (a job that doesn’t make your disability worse, is stable, and matches your abilities, aptitudes, and interests)

What kind of benefits can I get through the VR&E Self-Employment track?

  • Coordination services and help with developing a proposed business plan
  • Analysis of your business concept
  • Training in small-business operations, marketing, and finances
  • Guidance in getting the right resources to implement your business plan

After you develop your business plan, we’ll review it and evaluate whether self-employment and the proposed business are viable options.

How do I get these benefits?

First, you’ll need to apply for VR&E benefits. Then, you’ll work with your Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC).

If you have your VA disability rating, follow these steps to apply:

  1. Sign in to your eBenefits account.

  2. Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.

  3. Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.

  4. Apply for the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.

  5. If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to an orientation session at your nearest VA regional benefit office.

Get more information

We offer opportunities to get training and practical hands-on work experience at the same time through programs like:

We also offer:

You may also want to consider registering with the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) to get support for your Veteran-owned small business.

