CAVHCS Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2021

Tuskegee , AL — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA can provide booster shots at sites offering Moderna and J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permits.

CAVHCS is administering the Moderna and J&J/Janssen COVID-19 booster shots. Call us at 866-601-1079 to schedule an appointment and our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you. Vaccinations at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics are by appointment only. Appointments are preferred; however, you can walk-in at our designated locations.

Walk-in times and locations:

MVAC COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Montgomery VA Clinic (off Chantilly Parkway)

8105 Veterans Way, Montgomery, Alabama.

Tuskegee Campus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT)

Location: Tuskegee Campus

2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee Alabama (Building 90)

If you choose, you can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go! We encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team.

Booster Shot Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

VA is also offering the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act authorizes VA to offer vaccines to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care and others, including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they initially received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

If you’re not currently receiving health care through VA, find out if you’re eligible and apply now at this link https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/. This will shorten your waiting time during the vaccination clinics.