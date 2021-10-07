CAVHS offering COVID-19 booster shots

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2021

Print

Little Rock , AR — Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots are now available at your Central Arkansas VA

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) is offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and community against COVID-19,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center Director. “Our staff is preparing to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

The safety and care of Veterans is VA’s top priority, as well as ensuring the health and welfare of its workforce. CAVHS began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines Monday, September 27. to Veterans and employees, first prioritizing those persons who are 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people aged 50-64 years with underlying conditions. VA will also offer the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The Save Lives Act which was signed into law in March 2021expanded VA’s authority to offer vaccine to include Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

COVID-19 clinics are open at both Little Rock and North Little Rock campuses. Walk-ins and drive-through services are available, but Veterans may also make appointments. Veterans should arrive with proof of previous Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine via their vaccination card.

Little Rock COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 1-C 107, or via the drive-thru on the north side of the main parking lot. Call 501-257-5333 for appointment and more information.

North Little Rock COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 7 days/week in Room 1C-119, or via the drive-thru in the north parking lot of Bldg. 170. Call 501-257-3521 for appointments and more information. (Due to storage and handling requirements, Appointments are needed for Saturday and Sunday Covid-19 Vaccinations)

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot, may consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster, and contact our Vaccination Team at 501-257-3521 or 501-257-5333.

CDC advises that people can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine(s). CAVHS will plan to offer boosters of these vaccines if authorized and recommended.

Visit VA’s Questions webpage for questions and answers regarding COVID-19 vaccine