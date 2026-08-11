Health Profession Education
We welcome you to the Central Iowa Healthcare System, Trainees program. VA Central Iowa health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional. As a teaching hospital, we have several affiliations with universities and different associated health programs. Through these Affiliations we provide training to around 600 trainees each year this includes: Residents, interns, and students.
Resource Sections/Pages:
- Affiliate Resources
- Trainee Resources
- Onboarding process
- Consider a Career at the VA
Department of Veterans Affairs Academic Mission
"To educate for VA and the Nation"
VA has worked with academic institutions to provide high quality, state-of-the-art health care to America's Veterans and to train new health professionals to meet the rapidly evolving health care needs within VA and the Nation.
Residency Programs
- Chiropractic Residency Program
- Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program
- Pharmacy Residency Program
- Physical Therapy Residency Program
Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program
- RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP)
Associated Health Programs
- Chiropractic
- Medical Lab Scientist/Technician
- Occupational Therapist
- Pharmacist
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomist
- Physical Therapist
- Physician Assistant
- Podiatrist
- Psychologist
- Radiological Technologists
- Recreational Therapist
- Registered Dietetic Nutritionist
- Respiratory Therapist
- Social Work
- Sonography
- Speech Pathology
- Surgical Assistant
Medical and Dental Programs
- Cardiology
- Dental
- Senior Dental Student
- Dental Hygienist
- Dental Assistant
- Emergency Medicine
- General Surgery
- Internal Medicine
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Physical Medicine and Rehab (PM&R)
- Pulmonology
- Radiologist
Nursing Programs
- Registered Nurse (RN) to Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN)
- Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) to Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing (BSN)
- Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)
- Education
- Informatics
- Leadership
- Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)
- Adult-Geriatrics, Acute
- Family Practice
- Leadership
- Psych-Mental Health
Nurse Practitioner Residency
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program | VA Central Iowa Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Pharmacy Residency Program
Pharmacy Residency Program | VA Central Iowa Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Chiropractic Residency Program
Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program
Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program creates and sustains a culture of continuous learning and professional development.
Physical Therapy Primary Care Residency Program | VA Central Iowa Health Care | Veterans Affairs