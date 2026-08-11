We welcome you to the Central Iowa Healthcare System, Trainees program. VA Central Iowa health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional. As a teaching hospital, we have several affiliations with universities and different associated health programs. Through these Affiliations we provide training to around 600 trainees each year this includes: Residents, interns, and students.