Health services
The Cheyenne VA Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado. Additionally, Cheyenne VA Clinics are in Rawlins (WY), Sidney (NE), Sterling (CO), two in Loveland (CO), and Fort Collins (CO). Click on a service below for details as to what is available at each location. If you don't find the service or program you're searching for, please also check our Programs page.
In the spotlight
Mental health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Health care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
VA Cheyenne health care provides compassionate care for transgender Veterans
COVID-19 vaccines and testing
The VA Cheyenne Health Care System provides COVID-19 vaccines and performs COVID-19 testing for Veterans.
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
Mission Act will cover you at non-VA Emergency Rooms. You must call 1-844-724-7842 or email
VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov within 72 hours of receiving care.
Access health care with VA Health Connect 24/7 by phone or chat
VA Health Connect and VA Health Chat make it easier for Veterans to access the right care, right now for urgent health care concerns.
Connect with VA health care providers without traveling to a VA facility. Just call or tap the app to start accessing health care from wherever you are.
By contacting VA Health Connect's clinical contact centers, you can easily:
- Schedule, confirm, or cancel your primary care appointments.
- Speak with a nurse about your medical or health-related questions.
- Talk to a medical provider about an urgent or developing medical issue via phone or video.
- Refill, request medication renewals, and check on the status of your medications with the help of our pharmacy professionals.
Phone: 307-778-7550
Internal medicine
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues. Our internists can:
- Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
- Order blood work and lab services
- Prescribe and manage your medicine
- Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
- Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
- Refer you to specialists
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Fort Collins VA Clinic Patients. Please Note:
Labs and bloodwork, mental health care, women's health care, and radiology services are not currently offered.
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Urgent care or Veterans Express provides same-day care. From cough and cold to bumps and bruises, the intent of the clinic is to provide expedient non-emergent medical care.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Learn more about our VA treatment programs www.mentalhealth.va.gov
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Learn more about PTSD
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
VA Cheyenne Health Care System provides diagnosis and management consistent with both VA and external evidence-based guidelines.
Treatment options include:
- Active rehabilitation
- Spinal manipulation
- Patient education
- And other manual therapies
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
- Visit VA Cheyenne Health Care's Dental Care program webpage for more information
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
The orthopedics team at VA Cheyenne health care system focuses on treating the musculoskeletal system. This system comprises muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, and tendons.
The orthopedics team use surgical and nonsurgical approaches to treat musculoskeletal issues, such as injuries, joint pain, and back problems.
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
There are many other approaches to managing chronic pain, and better relief is often found when medications and invasive interventions are combined with or even replaced by active rehabilitation and education approaches, and behavioral-psychological treatments.
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re living with an injury or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation Stretching, strengthening, mobility exercise, and modalities such as dry needling to reduce pain, restore function, and promote healthy lifestyle
Note: Cheyenne VA does not currently offer kinesiotherapy.
VA Cheyenne Health Care System has produced a series of instructional videos to assist Veterans with physical therapy and occupational therapy.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble wit their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialist can help. Please speak to your Primary Care Provider to place a request for us to assist you! We offer education, exercises and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- CPAP and BiPAP therapy to treat Sleep Apnea
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Nuclear Medicine
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Learn more about VA long term care
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Other exposures
We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.
Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment.
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Bedsores (also known as pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
Chaplain services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
VA Cheyenne Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
LGBQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Learn more about VA Health Registry
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
At Cheyenne VA Health Care System, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Please Note:
Social work services are available by appointment only at the following VA clinics:
- Rawlins VA Clinic
- Sidney VA Clinic
- Sterling VA Clinic
- Torrington Mobile VA Clinic
- Wheatland Mobile VA Clinic
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Learn more about telehealth
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
For Community Care travel pay reimbursement, the Beneficiary Travel Department requires verification that you have completed your appointment in order to process your travel claim. Please have the treating facility/physician complete the Verification of Community Care Appointment form.
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Transitional Work Program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Supported Employment provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Vocational Assistance trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Learn more about VA whole health
Loveland VA Clinic Patients. Please Note:
For acupuncture and massage therapy health services, please reference the chiropractic health service contact information.