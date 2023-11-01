Health services

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention

Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away

Psychiatric evaluations

Mission Act will cover you at non-VA Emergency Rooms. You must call 1-844-724-7842 or email

VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov within 72 hours of receiving care.