Dearborn Vet Center

Appointments are available in person, virtually, and via telephone. Walk-ins are welcome. However, it is strongly encouraged that you call ahead. After-hour appointments may be available upon request.

We're located in Suite 105 of the West building on Garrison Place Drive. There are two buildings with the same address (East and West). The West building is located on the northeast corner of Michigan and Outer Drive. There's ample parking in the parking lot and parking structure. Please note there are very few accessible spots near the front entrance. If you have mobility issues, you may want to arrange to be dropped off at the front entrance ahead of time.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.