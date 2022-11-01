Dearborn Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Dearborn Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Appointments are available in person, virtually, and via telephone. Walk-ins are welcome. However, it is strongly encouraged that you call ahead.
After-hour appointments may be available upon request.
We're located in Suite 105 of the West building on Garrison Place Drive. There are two buildings with the same address (East and West). The West building is located on the northeast corner of Michigan and Outer Drive.
There's ample parking in the parking lot and parking structure. Please note there are very few accessible spots near the front entrance. If you have mobility issues, you may want to arrange to be dropped off at the front entrance ahead of time.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Our location is accessible by bus. Please see link for hours of operation.
In the spotlight at Dearborn Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Recreational programs
We're a proud host of the Guitars 4 Vets and Cooking Matters programs!
Learn more about how these 2 programs can help Veterans and service members:
Contact us today to learn how you can participate.
Claims assistance and benefit information
The Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site at our location every first and third Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide claims assistance and benefits information. Dates and times are subject to change. Call for more info.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We encourage our Veterans and service members to address any personal concerns through individual therapy. This can coincide with family therapy. During individual therapy, counselors may offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join in the session, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer individual counseling services for family members of service members who died while serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death.
We offer referral services to a wide array of community and faith-based organizations to accommodate for grief group, support, and bereavement services. This includes Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), grief counseling for military survivors.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes the following:
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide individualized services to meet your needs. This includes group and individual therapy. We may use common evidence-based modalities to accommodate your needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Please call or come in during normal business hours to learn more about our services.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can help you apply for VA health care and provide referral for other VA benefits. We offer this assistance by appointment only. Please call ahead to schedule.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
There are a number of resources in the Tri-County Metro Detroit area and all of Southeastern Michigan. We can help connect you to the following resources:
- Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN). They have a 24/7 crisis line and intake screening. You can call them at 800-241-4949.
- Macomb County Community Mental Health (MCCMH). They have a 24/7 crisis line and intake screening. You can call them at 586-948-0222.
- SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator
- Detroit Recovery Project
Please contact our office for a full list of local service providers.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If in crisis, we also encourage you to use emergency walk-in services available at your nearest VA hospital or local medical facility.
John D. Dingell VA Medical Center is located in Chicago.
Ann Arbor VA Healthcare System is located in Ann Arbor.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Veterans Benefits Administration will be on-site at our location the first and third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide claims assistance and benefits information. Dates and times are subject to change so please call ahead for the most current information.
We're also proud to partner with a host of local non-profit agencies and Veterans Service Organizations (American Legion, Disabled American Veteran, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, among others) as well as county and state Veterans Service Offices to assist Veterans and service members in their needs.
Learn more about these local Veteran resources:
- Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council
- Downriver for Veterans
- No Veteran Left Behind
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
- Veterans Justice
- Walking With Warriors Veteran Navigator Project
We also have relationships with local universities and Veteran- and military-related services to aid you in using your education benefits. Please give us a call for additional info.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with private organizations and community agencies. We also provide education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families. Call us if you'd like to learn more.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.