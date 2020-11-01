Health services

Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma.

Our services include:

Art Groups in Muskogee and Tulsa Watch our video to learn more. For more information about these art groups, please contact Marlene Diaz, Peer Support Specialist, at 918-577-3448.

Counseling

Psychiatric care

Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating, have reported MST or have other documentation of the experience to get this care. These services may also be available to Veterans not eligible for other VA care.



MST Program Point of Contact

Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen, LCSW

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist

918-610-2035

Learn more about MST and VA’s MST-related services.