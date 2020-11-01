Health services
VA Eastern Oklahoma Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Suicide prevention program at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Learn about our Suicide prevention or contact a Caregiver in your area
Health care for Women Veterans
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care.
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Eastern Oklahoma health care patient
Primary care
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Learn more about VA long term care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women Veterans Care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Mental health care
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
- Muskogee East VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma.
Our services include:
- Art Groups in Muskogee and Tulsa
- Watch our video to learn more. For more information about these art groups, please contact Marlene Diaz, Peer Support Specialist, at 918-577-3448.
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating, have reported MST or have other documentation of the experience to get this care. These services may also be available to Veterans not eligible for other VA care.
MST Program Point of Contact
Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen, LCSW
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist
918-610-2035
Learn more about MST and VA’s MST-related services.
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through our therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Learn more about VA treatment programs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
- Training for community providers and veteran service organizations. Please call 918-577-3672 or 918-616-9813 to learn more about this training.
- Learn more and connect with a care coordinator. (Link to Suicide Prevention page)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
- Muskogee East VA Clinic
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- McAlester VA Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Medication management
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Smoking cessation
- Suicide prevention
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:
- Medication Management
- Biofeedback therapy
- Exposure therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Inpatient mental health
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
- Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
- Ketamine infusion
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Group Therapy
Specialty care
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Learn more about VA long term care
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other problems with your endocrine system. Such problems may cause or contribute to serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Your primary care doctor can refer you for treatment at any time. We also welcome walk-ins in some locations. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about VA hearing aids
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
Biofeedback
Massage
Tai Chi
Yoga
Clinical Hypnosis
Point of Contact
Joan McWilliams, Whole Health Coordinator, at 918-577-3310
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these locations
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Acute (short term) or persistent (long lasting) pain can make it difficult to enjoy life but effective pain management can help. Our Pain Team is focused on addressing pain from a whole health model and are dedicated to helping Veterans who have pain issues improve their quality of life and spend more time doing what matters to them. Our services include:
- Evaluation/Assessment and Diagnosis by a variety of pain experts
- Development of a comprehensive pain management plan based on what matters to you
- Working with you and your primary care providers on the most effective medication management
- Teaching you the most up to date pain neuroscience and skills management including activity management, relaxation and mindfulness techniques, cognitive behavior therapy and much more
- Providing access to exercise and activity treatments/resources to include physical therapy, tai chi and yoga
- Providing supportive treatments including biofeedback, chiropractic, acupuncture, pain interventional services etc.
VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life through group, individual and telehealth sessions. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Learn more about MOVE!
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
- COVID-19 Vaccines: Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.
- COVID-19 testing: To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Inpatient Rehab Unit
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center inpatient rehabilitation unit provides acute rehabilitation services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn More
Social programs and services
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
At VA <> health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Vinita VA Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our women health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Available at these locations
- Vinita VA Clinic
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- McAlester VA Clinic
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Muskogee East VA Clinic
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Safety Planning
- Support Groups
- Individual Therapy
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Homeless Veteran services
- Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships
Learn more about intimate partner violence
Points of Contact
- Please contact your Primary Care Team or Behavioral Medicine Service to get connected with these resources.
- 24 hour assistance is available through the National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE or text LOVEIS to 22522*.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Vinita VA Clinic
- McAlester VA Clinic
- McCurtain County VA Clinic
- Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
- Muskogee East VA Clinic
- Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care