Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Mask Policy: Everyone entering VA health facilities will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask at a minimum. If you don’t have one, VA will provide you one when you arrive. If a Veteran wears an oxygen mask, they don't need to wear a mask, or if there are other issues, we may ask Veterans to wait in a designated space until their appointment time.
Screening Measures: All VA medical facilities have implemented screening measures for COVID-19. Please arrive 30 minutes early for your appointment.
Visitation Policy: The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System allows two visitors (including a caregiver) for inpatient Veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
For outpatient appointments at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and our outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel, a caregiver can accompany the Veteran. If you have any further questions regarding this restriction, please contact your care team.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
-
COVID-19 Update:
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the DAV Transportation Network in Eastern Oklahoma has suspended operations to ensure the safety of it's volunteer drivers.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System continues to use its Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) to transport Veterans with scheduled VA appointments and VA Community Care appointments in both Muskogee and Tulsa. The VTS Dispatcher will screen all Veterans prior to scheduling a ride and upon arrival. For more information, call 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Tulsa CBOC’s for Veterans with special needs and Veterans who don’t have transportation to and from their outpatient appointments.
Who's Eligible?
All Veterans enrolled at the medical center are eligible for the VTS, but top priority will be given to Veterans with disabilities, wheel-chair bound, cancer patients, dialysis and amputee patients and those who are at a high risk for suicide.
How do I schedule a ride?
Veterans can schedule transportation by calling the VTS call center at 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.
VTS drivers are in Muskogee are available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. We request that if you are riding with VTS from an area outside of Muskogee, that your appointments be scheduled between 10 a.m. to noon.
VTS drivers in Tulsa is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We request that appointments be scheduled between 8:30 am and 2 pm. Service in Tulsa is currently limited to a 30 mile radius around Tulsa.
We request riders try to schedule with VTS at least 48 hours in advance.
Weekly Transportation Schedule
Monday – Sallisaw, Vian, Park Hill, Tahlequah, Gore, Fort Gibson
Tuesday - Coweta, Claremore, Broken Arrow, Wagoner
Wednesday - Pryor, Inola, Wagoner, Grove, Vinita, Miami, Chouteau
Thursday - McAlester, Stigler, Eufaula, Checotah, Porum, Kiowa, Hartshorne
Friday - Anywhere we need to go.
NOTE: Patients seeking transportation outside the set areas and days above in the Okmulgee, Henryetta and Morris area may contact Okmulgee Creek Nation at 918-732-7909/7908.
DAV Transportation
DAV provides transportation for Veterans in Bartlesville, Catoosa, Glenpool, Hominy, Inola, Nowata, Owasso, Pawhuska, Poteau, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Tulsa. To schedule a ride, please call 918-628-2607.
In Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation Vet Center transport can be contacted at 918-456-0671, ext. 4166.
Alternate Government Transportation
- KI BOIS Community Action, Inc.
- Muskogee Transit
- Tulsa Transportation Resource Center
- Tulsa Transit
- United Community Action Program, Inc.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Food and drink
Patriot Cafe
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Building 24
First floor
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
Patriot Brew
Our coffee shop features freshly brewed coffee and a variety of specialty coffees, teas, drinks, pastries, sandwiches, salads, etc. VCS Patriot Brew proudly serves Starbucks® Coffee.
Main building
First floor
In the main lobby
Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT
Vending machines
Located in each building, available for your convenience 24 hours a day.
Retail
Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Building 24
First floor
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT
-
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
First floor, south end of hospital
Hours: 24/7
Phone: 888-397-8387, ext. 3861.
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Eastern Oklahoma.
-
In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Learn more about VA hearing aids
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
- COVID-19 Vaccines: Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.
- COVID-19 testing: To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.
-
VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact855-260-3274
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3781
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
-
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other problems with your endocrine system. Such problems may cause or contribute to serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Your primary care doctor can refer you for treatment at any time. We also welcome walk-ins in some locations. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Learn more about VA long term care
-
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Learn more about VA long term care
-
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3699
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3327
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone888-397-8387 918-384-4645
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3214
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life through group, individual and telehealth sessions. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Learn more about MOVE!
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3699
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Medication management
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Smoking cessation
- Suicide prevention
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:
- Medication Management
- Biofeedback therapy
- Exposure therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Inpatient mental health
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
- Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
- Ketamine infusion
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Group Therapy
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone918-610-2035
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma.
Our services include:
- Art Groups in Muskogee and Tulsa
- Watch our video to learn more. For more information about these art groups, please contact Marlene Diaz, Peer Support Specialist, at 918-577-3448.
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating, have reported MST or have other documentation of the experience to get this care. These services may also be available to Veterans not eligible for other VA care.
MST Program Point of Contact
Jennifer Chafin-Van Dusen, LCSW
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator/Therapist
918-610-2035
Learn more about MST and VA’s MST-related services.
- Art Groups in Muskogee and Tulsa
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact918-610-2070
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone918-610-2070
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3824
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone888-397-8387 918-577-3824
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
-
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Acute (short term) or persistent (long lasting) pain can make it difficult to enjoy life but effective pain management can help. Our Pain Team is focused on addressing pain from a whole health model and are dedicated to helping Veterans who have pain issues improve their quality of life and spend more time doing what matters to them. Our services include:
- Evaluation/Assessment and Diagnosis by a variety of pain experts
- Development of a comprehensive pain management plan based on what matters to you
- Working with you and your primary care providers on the most effective medication management
- Teaching you the most up to date pain neuroscience and skills management including activity management, relaxation and mindfulness techniques, cognitive behavior therapy and much more
- Providing access to exercise and activity treatments/resources to include physical therapy, tai chi and yoga
- Providing supportive treatments including biofeedback, chiropractic, acupuncture, pain interventional services etc.
-
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT Sun. Closed
Contact888-397-8387x 1
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
-
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Inpatient Rehab Unit
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center inpatient rehabilitation unit provides acute rehabilitation services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn More
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women Veterans Care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
-
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
-
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3989
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact918-628-2601
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone918-628-2601 888-397-8387
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
At VA <> health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
-
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3673
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387x 3830
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
-
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact877-905-4538
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
-
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
-
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone918-577-3310
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
-
Biofeedback
-
Massage
-
Tai Chi
-
Yoga
-
Clinical Hypnosis
Point of Contact
Joan McWilliams, Whole Health Coordinator, at 918-577-3310
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information1011 Honor Heights Drive
Contact888-397-8387
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our women health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, Mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation