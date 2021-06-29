McAlester VA Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
2 East Clark Bass Boulevard, The Doctor's Building
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or
cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your
primary care provider first.
Referral required?
No
Walk-ins accepted?
Yes
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Medication management
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Smoking cessation
- Suicide prevention
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:
- Medication Management
- Biofeedback therapy
- Exposure therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Inpatient mental health
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
- Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
- Ketamine infusion
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Group Therapy