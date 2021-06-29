 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

McAlester VA Clinic

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

2 East Clark Bass Boulevard, The Doctor's Building
McAlester, OK 74501-4282

Phone numbers

Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 700AM-530PM
  • Tue: 700AM-530PM
  • Wed: 700AM-530PM
  • Thu: 700AM-530PM
  • Fri: 700AM-530PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
McAlester-image

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Last updated: