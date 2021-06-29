Mask Policy: Everyone entering VA health facilities will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask at a minimum. If you don’t have one, VA will provide you one when you arrive. If a Veteran wears an oxygen mask, they don't need to wear a mask, or if there are other issues, we may ask Veterans to wait in a designated space until their appointment time.



Screening Measures: All VA medical facilities have implemented screening measures for COVID-19. Please arrive 30 minutes early for your appointment.

Visitation Policy: For appointments at the McCurtain County VA Clinic, one caregiver can accompany the Veteran. If you have any further questions regarding this restriction, please contact your care team.