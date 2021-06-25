Former Prisoners of War Program

Several new presumptive disabilities have recently been added for former Prisoners of War (Ex-POW). If you are an Ex-POW and have one of these designated conditions, you are eligible to be rated for these new service-connected conditions. Learn More

Million Veteran Program

The goal of MVP is to learn more about how genes affect health, in order to improve health for Veterans, and ultimately, everyone. MVP uses genetic, military exposure, lifestyle, and health information from MVP Veteran partners to better understand the role of genes and health. Learn More