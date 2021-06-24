COVID-19 vaccines
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is scheduling all enrolled Veterans who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Upcoming Vaccine Schedule
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Main Entrance
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401
- May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
Volunteer Room – Near Main Entrance
9322 East 41st Street
Tulsa, OK 74145-3721
- May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
- May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
- May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
- May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
- May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
- May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
- May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing
We are now scheduling all Veterans, spouses and caregivers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.
If you are not enrolled for VA Health Care, you can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.
National COVID-19 Info
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.
For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.