COVID-19 vaccines

Upcoming Vaccine Schedule



Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Main Entrance

1011 Honor Heights Dr.

Muskogee, OK 74401

May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

Volunteer Room – Near Main Entrance

9322 East 41st Street

Tulsa, OK 74145-3721

May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna

May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna

May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna

May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna

May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna

May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna

May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna

May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna

May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna

May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna



COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing



We are now scheduling all Veterans, spouses and caregivers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.



If you are not enrolled for VA Health Care, you can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.



National COVID-19 Info

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.