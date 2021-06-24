 Skip to Content
COVID-19 vaccines

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is scheduling all enrolled Veterans who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Upcoming Vaccine Schedule

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Main Entrance
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401

  • May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     
  • May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     
  • May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
Volunteer Room – Near Main Entrance
9322 East 41st Street
Tulsa, OK 74145-3721 

  • May 10 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
  • May 11 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
  • May 12 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
  • May 13 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 14 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     
  • May 17 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
  • May 18 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
  • May 19 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
  • May 20 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Moderna
  • May 21 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     
  • May 24 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
  • May 25 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 26 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. –Moderna
  • May 27 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
  • May 28 - 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Moderna
     

COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing

We are now scheduling all Veterans, spouses and caregivers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register. 

If you are not enrolled for VA Health Care, you can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction. If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, enrolled Veterans should also call 888-397-8387.


National COVID-19 Info

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

