Group Therapy
VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System offers a variety of group therapy classes for enrolled Veterans. Please, consult with your primary or mental health care provider if you are interested in any of the following offerings.
Anger Management
This one hour group meets weekly and covers a range of topics related to anger management.
Group Capacity: 8
When: Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m.
Anger Management (VVC)
This one hour group meets weekly and covers a range of topics related to anger management. This group is offered via VA Video Connect (VVC).
Group Capacity: 12
When: Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. via VVC
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Core Skills
This one hour group meets weekly, for six weeks to cover the core Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) skills to cope with mood disorders.
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
Depression Education Group
This one hour group meets weekly with a focus on understanding the development of depression, types of depression, and treatments available. This group is offered in-person and via VA Video Connect (VVC) simultaneously.
When: Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.
Grief Group
This one hour group meets weekly to cover a range of topics related to grief and bereavement.
When: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
Men's Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Skills Group
This 15 week VA Video Connect (VVC) structured group involves taking action and participating in changing one’s thoughts through the use of specific coping techniques. The goal of the group is to learn to replace problem behaviors with more adaptive ways of coping with distress.
When: Mondays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via VVC
Moral Injury Group
This 90-minute group meets in-person weekly for 12 weeks and addresses loss connected to trauma. Closed group.
Group Capacity: 6 to 8
When: Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Women's Acceptance and Commitment Therapy Group
This group meets weekly for 12 weeks to focus on promoting more presence/awareness, reducing conflict with thoughts/feelings, and clarifying values to bring them into life daily. Closed group.
When: Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Women’s Personality and Recovery Group
This is a six week closed group.
When: Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
Women's Mindfulness Group
This is an ongoing open group.
When: Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
Quick Start Group
This one hour group meets weekly, both in-person and via VA Video Connect (VVC). This group covers the following Topics:
- Coping and problem solving
- CBT principles
- Relaxation skills
- Sleep hygiene
- VA smartphone apps
- Goal setting
When: Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.
Binge Eating Disorder Group
This group is offered weekly to address binge eating. Any referral would need to have a Mental Health Eating Disorder Consult entered first. This group is offered for men and women. This is a 15 week closed group.
When: Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m.
Contact: Dr. Hall
888-397-8387 #4 for Mental Health.
Gender Identity
This health and education support group for LGBTQ+ veterans addressing health disparities and encouraging them to be open with their providers , become more knowledgeable about diversity within the community, and to then continue making connections in the community.
When: Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
More Group Offerings
- Substance Use Disorder Groups
- Orientation Group
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy / Substance Use Disorder (CBT/SUD) Group
- Aftercare VVC Group (support format via VA Video Connect)
- Tobacco cessation
- PTSD/SUD Group VVC (support format via VA Video Connect)
- Native American Warriors Group (talking circle format)
- Moral Reconation Therapy EBP Group – VTC (Veterans treatment court only)
- SUD Outpatient Group (CBT/SUD skills format)
For any questions about these groups please call:
888-397-8387 #4 for Mental Health.