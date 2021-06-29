 Skip to Content
Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The current Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 9322 East 41st Street, will officially close on August 8, 2021.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

9322 East 41st Street
Tulsa, OK 74145-3721

Phone numbers

Main phone: 888-397-8387

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 700AM-530PM
  • Tue: 700AM-630PM
  • Wed: 700AM-630PM
  • Thu: 700AM-630PM
  • Fri: 700AM-630PM
  • Sat: 800AM-1200PM
  • Sun: Closed
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

