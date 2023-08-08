Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

To collect travel benefits for transporting to VA care or treatment, a Veteran or other eligible

beneficiary must actually incur an expense. Should one or more Veterans travel together in a private

vehicle, only the owner of the vehicle is actually incurring expenses and is the only person who may

obtain travel reimbursement. However, when multiple Veterans share a vehicle where passengers

must pay for their transport, such as a taxi or when one Veteran pays another Veteran for transport,

then all are eligible to travel reimbursement at either the mileage reimbursement rate or actual

expense, whichever is less. Such persons must provide a receipt to indicate an incurred expense to

receive reimbursement. Veterans, who take no-pay transportation, such as DAV transportation, VA

VTS or other no-cost city or state transportation, are only eligible for reimbursement for any travel

to and from their residence to point of pick-up or drop-off, as they are not otherwise incurring an

expense.