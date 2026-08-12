Dickinson VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care, mental health care, laboratory and pathology services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Dickinson VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
3275 West Ridge Drive, West Ridge Market Center, Suite P
Dickinson, ND 58601-5369
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
• HUD/VASH
• Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
• Primary Care
• Lab
• Point of Care (POC) Lab Testing
○ Whole Blood Glucose (WBG)
○ Hemoglobin (Hgb) A1C
○ Urinalysis
○ Urine Pregnancy Test
○ PT/International Normalised Ration (INR) Blood Test
○ Streptococcus Bacteria (STREP)
○ Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)
• Virtual Social Work
• Telemedicine
○ Audiology
○ Dermatology
• Nutrition Services
• Women Veterans Health Services
• Clinical Psychology
• Oncology-National TeleOncology (NTO) Service (Durham VA Partnership)
- Primary Care Provider - Joann Bishop
- Primary Care Provider - Nora Keating
- Physicians Assistant - Julia Abraham
- Nurse Practitioner - Megan Oase (Whole Health Designated Provider)
- Nurse Practitioner - Connie Ebach
- Clinical Psychologist -
• CBOC - M-F 0800-1630
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Dickinson VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Disabled American Veterans Transportation
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Click here to view North Dakota DAV & Veterans Affairs Van Routes and Schedules
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation
Click here to go to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation page. This page includes detailed transportation information by counties, the Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG), and DAV/VA van routes and schedules.
Beneficiary Travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Service Dogs are welcome a Fargo VA Health Care System Facilities
- A service dog is specifically trained to do work for a person with a disability
- Service dogs must be under control at all times.
- Service dogs in training are not considered service dogs and are not allowed on VA Property
- No Pets Allowed
The Fargo VA Health Care System policy states only authorized Service and VA Recreational Therapy dogs are allowed in the Fargo VA Health Care System buildings.
Please make arrangements for your personal pets prior to arriving at the facility, as they will not be allowed in the building.
Trained service dogs with public access rights help Veterans live better lives. Please respect these rules to help keep Veterans, their service dogs, and all of us safe and working well.
For your safety, No Guns, Knives or Other Weapons Allowed on Fargo VA HCS Properties
Introduction of weapons, unauthorized drugs and alcoholic beverages on Fargo VA HCS property is prohibited. (Title 18 USC Section 930 and Title 38 CFR Section 1218) Persons entering Fargo VA HCS property consent to inspection of all packages, luggage and containers in their possession when arriving. Refusal of consent to search is basis for denial of admittance. Violators are subject to arrest and prosecution. Refusal to consent to an authorized search by medical personnel is a basis for discharge.
Whoever knowingly possesses or causes the presence of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on the grounds or buildings of Fargo VA HCS property, or attempts to do so, is subject to fine or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both. 18 USC Section 930a. Whoever intends that a firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in the presence of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on the grounds or buildings of Fargo VA HCS property, or attempts to do so is subject to fine or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both. 18 USC Section 930b.
Members of law enforcement agencies of Federal, state, county, and municipal governments are not allowed to bring their weapons on Fargo VA HCS Properties to attend personal appointments.
Other services at VA Fargo health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Caregiver Support Program
Caregiver Support Program
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
Click Here to Learn More about VA Fargo Health Care System Caregiver Support Program
Caregivers provide a valuable service for Veterans and are "partners" with us in providing excellent healthcare. To support these efforts, VA Fargo offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Our caregiver support team is standing by to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen to, or anything in between.
/4507/4268/3872/4398/4516
- Bismarck -
Complementary and integrative health
Whole Health
Whole Health is care that empowers and equips you to take charge of your health and well-being so you can live life to its fullest. It is care that goes beyond your disease and illness to focus on your values and goals. In a Whole Health approach to care, you will start hearing providers ask, ‘what matters most to YOU’ or ‘what do YOU want your health for,’ because what matters to you, matters to us! Whole Health centers around what matters to YOU and goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities.
Click here for more detailed information on VA Fargo's Whole Health Program and Service Offerings
Well Being Programs
Fargo VA Health Care System offers programs/classes that are designed to provide you with tools and skills to improve your health and quality of life. Whether it’s for wellness or to compliment conventional care, VA Fargo offers a variety of in person and virtual classes to enrolled Veterans such as: Gentle Yoga, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi: Tai Chi Chih, Eat Well, Be Well Cooking Class, Eating to Reduce Inflammation & Pain, Intro to Mindfulness Meditation, Qi Gong, Relaxation skills, Reiki, and the Christian Connection.
Click here for a detailed list of virtual and in-person classes at Fargo VA HCS
Whole Health Clinical Care
Providing outpatient care that is centered around healing environments and healing relationships. This will also include the use of modalities such as Acupuncture and Chiropractic. Fargo VA Health Care System offers the following services at our main Fargo Location:
- Chiropractic Care
- Acupuncture
- Battlefield Acupuncture
- Group Acupuncture
- Medical Massage
- Reiki
- Clinical Hypnosis
Traveling to Fargo for your appointment? We offer several Walk-In and Call-Ahead services for Veterans to take advantage of our Whole Health Services.
Point of Contact
Genomic medicine/medical genetics
Appointments
PHASER Program
PHASER Program
Blood Draws are Available at our Outpatient Clinics Monday -Wednesday (Noon cutoff on Wednesday)
Pharmacogenomic Testing
Genetic Testing -Available at all of our Clinics
Genetic Testing to Determine the Best Medication for You
Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Testing for Veterans PHASER Program offers a no-cost blood test to Veterans to understand how your body responds to medications. Are you having trouble finding the right medication to avoid side effects? Ask your provider to submit a request for you to get a PHASER test.
Blood Draws are Available:
Fargo - M-TH (noon cutoff on Thursday)
Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) - M-W (Noon cutoff on Wednesday)
Point of Contact -
Hematology/oncology
Main Phone
Oncology-National TeleOncology (NTO) Service (Durham VA Partnership)
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
National TeleOncology Program
The National TeleOncology Program is a VA-wide program that provides Veterans access to high-level, specialized cancer care close to home. The National TeleOncology (NTO) Program utilizes a “Hub and Spoke” model to support those facilities where oncology services are not available, more specialty care and/or gap coverage is needed. The “Hub” is comprised of physician oncologists, non-physician providers, oncology clinical pharmacy practitioners, and nurses who provide multi-disciplinary care to the “spoke” sites. Spoke sites are a combination of boots-on-the-ground physician oncologists, registered nurses, mid-level providers and pharmacists where oncology services are nurses who provide multi-disciplinary care to the “spoke” sites. Spoke sites are a combination of boots-on-the-ground physician oncologists, registered nurses, mid-level providers and pharmacists where oncology services are needed. The Hub NTO providers conduct patient appointments using CVT (Clinical Video Telehealth), VVC (VA-Video Connect) or by telephone with spoke support, allowing patients to obtain cancer care at their local VA or in the convenience of their own home.
Point of Contact
- Oncology -
Homeless Veteran care
Homeless Outreach /HUD VASH Dickinson
The Fargo VA HCS Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program is based out of our Community Resource and Referral Center in Downtown Fargo, ND and consists of the below programs. This program combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), rental assistance for homeless Veterans, with case management and clinical services provided by the VA. VA Fargo Health Care System provides these services in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Minot, Belcourt, and Mahnomen
- US Department of Housing and Urban Development - VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH)
- Tribal HUD/VASH Program
- Grant & Per Diem Program (Homeless Housing)
- Passport Program (Housing)
- Passport Program (Dental)
- Homeless Veterans Community Employment Services
- Veterans Justice Outreach
Below is a list of contact information for our Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program:
- Homeless Veteran Outreach -
or 7420 or /
- Social Services -
- Peer Specialist -
or 7427 or /
- Community Employment Coordinator -
or
- Grant Per Diem Liaison -
or
- Veterans Justice Outreach -
or
- Coordinated Entry Social Worker -
- Homeless Outreach / HUD VASH Coordinator Belcourt/Devils Lake
or
- Fargo HUD VASH -
/7422/7411/7424/7423
- Homeless Outreach Dickinson -
- Homeless Outreach Minot -
- Homeless Outreach Bismarck -
or
- Homeless Outreach Grand Forks -
or
- Homeless Outreach Williston -
or
- Homeless Outreach Bemidji -
or
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our laboratories provide a full range of accredited clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
VA Fargo Lab Points of Contact -
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Outpatient Mental Health Social Work
/3358/2264/4408/4041
- Minot CBOC -
- Grand Forks CBOC
- Grand Forks & Grafton COBC-
- Bismarck CBOC -
- Fergus Falls CBOC -
- Evidence Based Practices Coordinator -
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)(Team-Based Care) - A BHIP team is a group of mental health professionals working together to focus on Veterans' mental health and well-being.
- Fargo
- BHIP Bemidji CBOC -
- BHIP Dickinson CBOC -
- BHIP Minot CBOC -
Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) Program - is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program that helps improve access to mental health services for Veterans in rural areas.
- Fargo -
/3153/3115 or
- Bismarck -
- Fergus Falls -
Local Recovery Coordinator (LRC) - There is a mental health provider at each VA Medical Center to help Veterans with serious mental illness (SMI) access recovery oriented services. The Local Recovery Coordinator provides education and support to Veterans, family members, and VA Staff members about mental illness and recovery. The LRC promotes activities that remove barriers and stigma that may be associated with mental illness and ensures that Veterans with SMI have access to the rehabilitation and recovery services needed to attain their goals.
- Fargo -
Substance Use Disorder - A number of resources are available to health care providers who work with Veterans and may be concerned about a Veteran experiencing substance use disorder (SUD).
Supportive Services for Veteran Families - For very low income Veterans, SSVF provides case management supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran's home or identify a new, more suitable housing situation for the individual and his or her family; or to rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without this assistance.
or
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
There is no onsite dietitian at our Dickinson Clinic. However, we do offer virtual appointments.
Contact our main Fargo VA location to schedule an appointment!!
MOVE Weight Management Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
The VA Fargo Move Weight Management Program is offered in-person, video, or phone group meetings 2x/month
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
There is no onsite dietitian at our Dickinson Clinic. However, we do offer virtual appointments.
Contact our main Fargo VA location to schedule an appointment!!
VA Fargo Nutrition Services
VA Fargo Nutrition Services
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Care we provide at the Fargo VA Health Care System
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group and individual sessions (in-person, virtually, by telehealth, and over the phone) we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Pre-diabetes and diabetes
- Heart health - cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Digestive health and anti-inflammatory nutrition
- Unintended weight loss
- Chewing and swallowing
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Care we provide at the Fargo VA Health Care System
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Social work
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Social Work Associates -
/3874
Community Based Outpatient Clinic Social Workers
- Bemidji CBOC -
Patient Aligned Care Team - PACT is the cornerstone of the New Models of Care initiative that is intended to transform the way Veterans receive care. PACT assists VHA in transforming Veterans' care by providing patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention resulting in improvements in Veteran satisfaction, improved healthcare outcomes, and costs. The PACT model is built on the well-known concept of the patient-centered medical home staffed by high-functioning teams.
- Pain & PACT -
- Fergus Falls & Williston CBOCs -
- Devils Lake & Minot CBOCs -
- Bismarck & Dickinson CBOCs -
- Grand Forks & Grafton CBOCs -
- Rural, Bemidji & Jamestown CBOCs -
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management - A VA practice framework called Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CC & ICM) seeks to engage, coordinate, and collaborate with health care professionals and community partners. It’s designed to ensure comprehensive, Veteran-centered care that enhances access, health outcomes, and social and emotional well-being. The facility Care Coordination Review Team (CCRT) assigns lead coordinators to high-risk Veterans who frequently use VA care. With a lead coordinator, the Veteran doesn’t need to reach out to multiple providers. Instead, they can use their assigned Lead Coordinator to help them manage the many parts of their VA care.
Emergency Department Social Worker
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by IPV.
Post 9/11 Military 2VA Transition and Case Management - Every VA medical center has a specialized Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) team ready to welcome you as you transition from service member to Veteran. Your Post-9/11 M2VA team will assist you, your family, and caregivers in navigating the VA health care system and support you in achieving your health and wellness goals.
Advance Care Planning & Life-Sustaining Treatment Decisions Initiative (LSTDI) - If you become very sick or hurt and cannot speak for yourself, you can decide in advance the kinds of treatments you want by Completing an Advance Directive.
Oncology/Renal Social Work
Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Fargo VA Health Care System suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
The following is a list of contacts for the VA Fargo Suicide Prevention Program:
- Suicide Prevention Coordinator(s) -
/3370/3335/4142
- Suicide Prevention Case Manager(s) -
/4087
- Suicide Prevention Community Engagement Program Coordinator -
Click here to view VA Fargo's Suicide Prevention Page
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Telehealth
Connected Care - Bringing digital technology to Veterans and Health Care Professionals
Learn more about VA Fargo Connected Care
- Connected Health Services -
- MyHealtheVet - Web-based tool to manage care
- Virtual Health Resource Center - (Fargo) - Technology experts provide support and troubleshooting
- VA iPad Program - Provides qualifying Veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to access telehealth services
- Telehealth Services - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is leading the way in telehealth innovation to make sure Veterans can access care when and where they need it. VA Telehealth Services is transforming how Veterans access high-quality VA care. From your home, the clinic, or the hospital, VA telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team.
- Home Telehealth
- Video Appointments - VA Video Connect (VVC) - allows Veterans to have visits with their providers from anywhere using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
- Remote Patient Monitoring - Collect and send your health data, like vital signs, to your care team
- Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) - video visits from local to providers at another location. A telehealth clinical technician or a telehealth LPN at the site will connect the Veteran to the video appointment with the provider.
- Tele-Specialty Care Services
- Tele-Audiology (Face-to-Face Bismarck)
- Tele-Cardiology
- Tele-Compensation & Pension
- Tele-Diabetes Education
- Tele-Genomic Medicine (Consultation & Management)
- Tele-Hospice - (Remote Consultations, Symptom & Medication Management, Care Coordination, Education & Training)
- Tele-Mental Health
- Psychological Testing
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy
- Tele-MOVE! Weight Management
- Tele-Nephrology
- Tele-Nutrition
- Tele-Neurology
- Tele-Oncology
- Tele-Orthopedics
- Tele-Pain Management
- Tele-Palliative Care
- Tele-Pharmacy
- Tele-Pre-Surgical & Post-Surgical
- Tele-Primary Care
- Tele-Psychological Testing
- Tele-Pulmonary
- Tele-Rheumatology
- Tele-Urology
- Tele-Women Veteran Health Services
- Tele-Rehabilitation Services
- Tele-Amputee Care
- Tele-Chaplain Services
- Tele-Diabetes Education
- Tele-Physical Therapy
- Tele-Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
- Tele-Social Services (Enhancing well-being, improving quality of life, promoting re-integration)
- Tele-Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Tele-Speech-Language Pathology
- Tele-Substance Abuse
- Tele-Specialty Care Services
- Store and Forward (Medical Data Collection at VA Location) - Health Data in the form of Sounds, Images, and Video collected at the clinic and sent to a provider to review at another location
- Tele-Dermatology - (Skin Imagery)
- Tele-Spirometry - (Lung Function Measurements)
- Tele-Eye - (Retinal Imaging) - (Bemidji, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Minot, Williston) (Coming Soon- Fergus Falls)
- Tele-Sleep - (At Home Sleep Study)
- TECS-Technology Based Eye Care Services which is now VECS (Virtual Eye Care Services)- (Bismarck ONLY)- is a telehealth program that provides eyeglasses and eye health exams to rural Veterans.
***This does not replace a comprehensive in-person eye exam
- ATLAS Sites (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations - video visits from local to providers at another location. A telehealth clinical technician or a telehealth LPN at the site will connect the Veteran to the video appointment with the provider.
- VFW Post 1676-Detroit Lakes
- American Legion Carl E. Rogen Post 29
- Hubbard County Veterans Service Office
- Burke County Veterans Service Office
- Pembina County Veterans Service Office
- North Dakota State Veterans Home - Telehealth Hub - Telehealth Hub Site in the State Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND.
Below are a list of Points of Contact for Telehealth Services:
- Fargo VAMC -
/3974/2705/2702/2734
- Schedulers - Ext. 3267/4424/4409/4449
Community Based Outpatient Clinics
- Bemidji CBOC -
/2253
- Bismarck CBOC -
/2247/2237
- Dickinson CBOC -
- Devils Lake CBOC -
- Fergus Falls CBOC -
/2238
- Grafton CBOC -
- Grand Forks CBOC -
/2229
- Jamestown CBOC -
- Minot CBOC -
/2626
- Williston CBOC -
- Lisbon Veterans Home -
Home Telehealth
/2714/2719/2716/2735/2702/3178/4208/3974
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
The Fargo VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Fargo HCS Women Veterans Program Points of Contact
- Women Veterans Program Manager
- Women Veterans Program Nurse Navigator
Call 1-855-VA-Women to access the VA Women Veterans Call Center