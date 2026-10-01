Fergus Falls VA Clinic

Disabled American Veterans Transportation

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Click here to view North Dakota DAV & Veterans Affairs Van Routes and Schedules

The DAV of MN Transportation Program provides free transportation to Veterans to attend their medical appointments at the four regional VA medical centers, locally-based VA clinics, as well as VA, referred community clinics. The program has 40 vehicles stationed in over 20 communities around the state which have been purchased by DAV of MN through graciously donated funds and donated directly to the four areas VA Medical Centers.

Click here for specific information related to DAV Transportation in Northwest Minnesota

Northwest Minnesota -

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation

Click here to go to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Transportation page. This page includes detailed transportation information by counties, the Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG), and DAV/VA van routes and schedules.

Minnesota Ride Link

Minnesota Ride Link provides quick and easy information about transportation services by linking Veterans, military families, and others to a single source of information for trips in their local area.

Veterans Linkage: 1-

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits