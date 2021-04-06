Register for care

Patient registration (admissions)

Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care. Call us or come by our office.

Eligibility Office

Ambulatory Care Building

Ground floor

Map of Fayetteville Arkansas campus

Phone: 479-444-5014

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care facility.

Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.

Apply in person

We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our Eligibility office for processing.

Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our Eligibility office at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center campus.

What to bring with your health care application

To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:

Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents

Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have

Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran

Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)

Download VA Form 10-10 EZ