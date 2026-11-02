Programs
Explore Fayetteville Coastal VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Flu Shot Walk-In/Drive-thru Clinics
Flu Vaccines available starting Monday, September 26 at the following locations:
Brunswick CBOC, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Walk-in), BY APPOINTMENT ONLY-- Thursday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Fayetteville VAMC-Ramsey St. -- Building 70, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville HCC-Raeford Rd. -- Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Goldsboro CBOC -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Walk-in), BY APPOINTMENT ONLY—Tuesday 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and Thursday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Hamlet CBOC -- Monday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Jacksonville CBOC (4006 Henderson Drive) -- Tuesday 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Thursday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Robeson CBOC -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sanford CBOC -- Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Flu Vaccines available starting Wednesday, September 28 at the following location:
Wilmington HCC -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Thursday 5 p.m.-7 p.m., SPECIAL SATURDAY VACCINES Oct. 1 and Oct. 29 ONLY at 8 a.m.—12 p.m.
Community Care Network: Starting September 1st, 2022, enrolled Veterans (who received care through either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months) can receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN in-retail contracted pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care locations (standalone visit) will provide flu shots at no cost with no copayment. Bring your VA ID. For locations, please call
For more information please visit: Flu Vaccination Clinic | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs
VA's Beneficiary Travel Program
Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS). This online system simplifies the current claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.
- Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year
- Track the status of submitted claims
- Reduce processing time for submitted claims
- Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy
For more information please visit: VA's Beneficiary Travel Program | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Emergency Preparedness
Emergency preparedness resources to assist Veterans before, during and after a hurricane or other emergencies.
For more information on how can be prepared before, during and after an emergency please visit: Emergency Preparedness | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Smartphone Check-in For VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care Appointments
You can now check in for appointments with your smartphone. More facilities will offer this option in the future. You can still always check in for an appointment with a staff member at all facilities.
For more information please visit: How To Check In With Your Smartphone For VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care Appointments | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs