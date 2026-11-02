Flu Vaccines available starting Monday, September 26 at the following locations:

Brunswick CBOC, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Walk-in), BY APPOINTMENT ONLY-- Thursday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fayetteville VAMC-Ramsey St. -- Building 70, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville HCC-Raeford Rd. -- Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Goldsboro CBOC -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Walk-in), BY APPOINTMENT ONLY—Tuesday 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and Thursday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hamlet CBOC -- Monday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jacksonville CBOC (4006 Henderson Drive) -- Tuesday 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Thursday 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Robeson CBOC -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sanford CBOC -- Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Flu Vaccines available starting Wednesday, September 28 at the following location:

Wilmington HCC -- Wednesday 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Thursday 5 p.m.-7 p.m., SPECIAL SATURDAY VACCINES Oct. 1 and Oct. 29 ONLY at 8 a.m.—12 p.m.

Community Care Network: Starting September 1st, 2022, enrolled Veterans (who received care through either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months) can receive a flu shot through the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN in-retail contracted pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care locations (standalone visit) will provide flu shots at no cost with no copayment. Bring your VA ID. For locations, please call .

For more information please visit: Flu Vaccination Clinic | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs