Gary Area Vet Center

You can call 219-736-5633 to schedule an intake appointment.

Once you contact us, we will help you schedule your initial appointment. After your initial intake appointment we will help schedule you with a counselor.

If you know in advance that you won’t be able to make an appointment, or you’re needing to reschedule for any reason, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.

If you call our main line after hours, or on weekends or holidays, you’ll automatically get connected to the Vet Center Call Center, which is open 24/7.