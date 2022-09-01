Gary Area Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Gary Area Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You can call 219-736-5633 to schedule an intake appointment.
Once you contact us, we will help you schedule your initial appointment. After your initial intake appointment we will help schedule you with a counselor.
If you know in advance that you won’t be able to make an appointment, or you’re needing to reschedule for any reason, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
If you call our main line after hours, or on weekends or holidays, you’ll automatically get connected to the Vet Center Call Center, which is open 24/7.
We have parking spaces in front of and on the side of the building. You can park in any available space.
We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance available.
The Broadway Metro Express makes stops across the street from our center.
Go to the Broadway Metro Express website for routes and schedules
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Gary Area Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Help for Homeless Veterans
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, we strongly encourage you to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.
County Service Officers
If you're in need of filing a claim with the Veterans Benefits Administration, a local trained County Veterans Service Officer can assist you with this process.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We strongly encourage spouses, significant others, and families to be involved in the Veteran's and service member's healing process. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We provide bereavement counseling to:
- Family members of service members who died while serving on active duty
- Family members of a Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include the following:
- Vietnam combat Veteran
- OEF/OIF
- Combat Veteran
- Yoga for Warriors
- Meditation
We commonly address concerns such as these:
- Anxiety and stress reactions
- Depression and lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties
- Anger
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our team offers counseling and support to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
Our team works in partnership with the local VHA MST coordinators to provide necessary referrals and wrap-around care for all Veterans and service members in need of these services.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We'll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Find out about your treatment options
We offer effective treatments such as these:
- Group therapy
- Solution-focused therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Our team maintains a network of resources to make referrals that meet your unique needs, at the right time, as you transition from military service. These referrals will assist you in accessing benefits that you have earned through your service.
We can help refer you to the right place for topics such as these:
- Service-connected disability claims (we'll refer you to local Veterans Service Officer)
- Education questions (we'll refer you to VA Education Department and school Veteran Advocates)
- Home Loan questions (we'll refer you to VA Home Loan Department)
- Employment assistance (we'll refer you to WorkOne)
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our team can help. When together we identify a challenge with substance abuse or addiction, our team will offer referral to VA resources or community options to meet your level of need.
Local VA options include:
- Adam Benjamin Jr. CBOC - Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program (ATP)
- Jesse Brown VA Medical Center - Inpatient or Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program (ATP)
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our team of Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW) work with the Suicide Prevention team at the local VAMC to coordinate your care and make appropriate referrals when needed.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Our team of licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) offer confidential help for eligible Veterans and service members at no cost in a non-medical setting.
When additional needs arise during the course of your care, we'll assist you in connecting to other VA and community resources to meet your unique goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer outreach services to meet the needs of our military-connected community and those who serve them.
If you're interested in having our team support your outreach event, deliver clinical training for service providers, or drill for your National Guard or Reserve unit, please call us at 219-736-5633.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.