About VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in a 5-county area of southern California. Facilities include our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and our Sepulveda VA Medical Center. We also have 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Arcadia, Bakersfield, Commerce, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Greater Los Angeles health services page.

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We have one of the largest research programs in the VA. We host 6 research centers of excellence:

Geriatrics Research, Education, and Clinical Center

Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation, and Policy

Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center

Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Center

Cancer Center Research

VA Emergency Management Research Center

Teaching and learning

Our West Los Angeles VA Medical Center and Sepulveda VA Medical Center are teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our primary affiliations are with the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine. We also have affiliations with more than 45 colleges, universities, and vocational schools that provide training in 17 allied health fields like nursing, paramedical, and administrative programs.

Each year we train more than 500 university residents, interns, and students. We sponsor 16 medical residencies and associated health residencies and internships in fields like dentistry, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, clinical psychology, social work, and dietetics.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 86,000 Veterans.

Each year we complete more than 1.3 million outpatient visits and more than 8,000 inpatient visits.

Our hospitals and ambulatory centers have 716 total operational beds, including 296 domiciliary beds, 224 community living center beds, 82 surgical beds, 48 intensive care beds, 46 inpatient mental health bed, and 20 physical medicine and rehabilitation beds.

We rely on volunteer service. In a given year, nearly 900 volunteers give over 170,000 hours of their time to serve our Veterans.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Council on Chiropractic Education

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports