The VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System is celebrating National VA Research Week May 11-15, 2026. This year’s theme, Launching into the Future of Veterans’ Care, turns its focus to bring about the next century of medical discovery and innovation. Join us as we honor the contributions of our amazing research scientists and staff. To learn more about VA National VA Research Week, visit https://www.research.va.gov/researchweek/default.cfm

Our Research Programs & Leadership

Research Service at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is configured into four independent research service units in a broad spectrum of medical fields and services that directly affects Veteran health care. This service operates under the governance of the VA Office of Research & Development (ORD) at VA Central Office. Research is conducted at the West Los Angeles Medical Center and the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center and Nursing Home campuses, and the program is managed administratively from offices at both campuses.

Research Service at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is governed by the Research & Development Committee, and led by: