Research
Research Service at the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System (VAGLAHS) is one of the largest research programs within the Department of Veterans Affairs where Veterans benefit from a variety of research programs in many significant ways.
The VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System is celebrating National VA Research Week May 11-15, 2026. This year’s theme, Launching into the Future of Veterans’ Care, turns its focus to bring about the next century of medical discovery and innovation. Join us as we honor the contributions of our amazing research scientists and staff. To learn more about VA National VA Research Week, visit https://www.research.va.gov/researchweek/default.cfm
Our Research Programs & Leadership
Research Service at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is configured into four independent research service units in a broad spectrum of medical fields and services that directly affects Veteran health care. This service operates under the governance of the VA Office of Research & Development (ORD) at VA Central Office. Research is conducted at the West Los Angeles Medical Center and the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center and Nursing Home campuses, and the program is managed administratively from offices at both campuses.
Research Service at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is governed by the Research & Development Committee, and led by:
Michael Ong, MD, PhD
Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Michael.Ong2@va.gov
Elizabeth Yano, PhD, MSPH
Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for Health Systems Research (HSR)
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Elizabeth.Yano@va.gov
Alexander Monto, MD
Research & Development Committee Chair
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Alexander.Monto@va.gov
Taigy T. Gooding, DrPH, MS
Health Science Officer
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Taigy.Gooding@va.gov
Mission
Research Service supports the VA’s mission by conducting a broad-based research program of scientific investigation relevant to the diagnosis, delivery of care, clinical practice, and treatment of diseases affecting Veterans by:
- Enhancing excellence in clinician training with multidisciplinary research programs;
- Helping to create a professionally attractive environment that factors the recruitment, retention, and professional growth of high-quality researchers and support staff;
- Providing cost-effective, efficient, and automated processes that help to reduce the administrative burden of conducting research at GLA; and
- Creating a collaborative learning environment for researchers, administration, and support staff.
Studies
VA Greater Los Angeles Research Service supports 450+ accomplished Principal Investigators and research staff at the West Los Angeles VA and Sepulveda VA Medical Center campuses.
Explore VA Greater Los Angeles research studies, initiatives, and specialty programs:
- Office of Research & Development (ORD) Funded Projects – (Search “Los Angeles”).
- VA GLAHCS Research Studies - NIH RePORTER (nih.gov) to see a list of our active studies at GLA. *Links outside of VA
- VA GLAHCS Research Studies – (ClinicalTrials.gov) to see a list of active and recruiting Clinical Trials at GLA. *Links outside of VA
For more information about volunteering in VA studies, visit ORD’s Participating in VA Research FAQ.
If you are interested in participating in a research study, please review the specific Veteran-centric research that is currently ongoing at GLA listed below and contact:
Investigator Services VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov
All GLA IRB Submissions are administered within the IRBNet Portal. Forms, guidance documents, and resources for assisting research teams with IRBNet submissions are available within IRBNet. For more information, see the IRBNet Guidance page.
Research Centers
Research Service hosts several centers of excellence and special emphasis programs with research components at Greater Los Angeles, including:
- Geriatrics Research Education, & Clinical Center (GRECC)
- Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation & Policy (CSHIIP)
- Mental Illness Research, Education & Clinical Center (MIRECC)
- Toward Homelessness Recovery and Integration for Veterans (THRIVe)* (Links outside of VA)
- Human Brain and Spinal Fluid Resource Center* (Links outside of VA)
Research Non-Profit
The Greater Los Angeles Veterans Research and Education Foundation (GLAVREF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves Medical Research at VAGLAHS. GLAVREF aims to build partnerships that strengthen the power of scientific discovery and education to benefit the lives of Veterans and their families. Supporting VA research and education enables GLAVREF to support innovative medical research discoveries at VAGLAHS.
https://glavref.org/
For more information about GLAVREF, contact: info@glavref.org.
Training and Education
We offer clinician training with multidisciplinary research programs. Our advanced fellowship programs integrate education and mentoring activities, while allowing for innovative and cross-cutting research experience. The fellowship programs offer post-residency, post-doctoral, and post-graduate fellowships to physicians, dentists, and associated health professionals, including psychologists, social workers, epidemiologists, medical anthropologists, and pharmacists.
Work With Us
Research at the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System (VAGLAHS) offers jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including administrative, clinical, laboratory, and other research support professions. This page provides hiring and staffing information for paid or without compensations (WOC) staff, including Interagency Personnel Agreement (IPA) within Research at VAGLAHS.
If you are an organization or company looking to do research work with our VA, you will need to set up a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). For more information, visit https://navref.org/CRADAs/.
For more information, please visit our Work with Research page.
Contact Us
Research and Development VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System - Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3
West Los Angeles Research Office
11301 Wilshire Boulevard, Building 114
Los Angeles, CA, 90073
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Research Office
16111 Plummer Street, Building 1
North Hills, CA 91343
Email: VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov
Hours of Operation:
The programs within Research & Development operate during normal business hours (8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.), Monday – Friday.
If you are unable to find the information you are looking for from this site, feel free to contact the R&D Office using the information above.