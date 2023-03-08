Veteran Outreach Event | Brookfield, IL

Discuss VA health care and benefits with the Hines VA Outreach Team at Supporting Our Veterans Sisters event.

When: Sun. Mar 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Joshua W. Harris Brookfield Memorial VFW Post 2868 8844 Ogden Ave Brookfield , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Hines VA Hospital's Community Outreach Team will participate in Supporting Our Veterans Sisters, at Joshua W. Harris Brookfield Memorial VFW Post 2868 on March 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is hosted by VFW's Illinois District Four.

Hines VA Outreach representatives can answer questions and enroll interested Veterans in VA health care. Area Veterans can also ask questions about Veteran benefits, including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

All area-Veterans are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and a Photo ID.

Apply for VA health care online | Learn about VA health care eligibility | Learn about VA benefits

Are you a community leader interested in hosting the Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team? Contact: HinesOutreach@va.gov