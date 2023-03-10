Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Outreach Event | Chicago, IL

Discuss VA health care and benefits with the Hines VA Outreach Team.

When:

Mon. Mar 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County

1100 S Hamilton Rd.

Chicago , IL

Cost:

Free

Hines VA Hospital's Community Outreach Team will be at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Cook County offices on Mar. 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outreach representatives can answer questions and enroll interested Veterans in VA health care.

Area Veterans can also ask questions about Veteran benefits, including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

All area-Veterans are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and a Photo ID.

Apply for VA health care online  |  Learn about VA health care eligibility  |  Learn about VA benefits 

Are you a community leader interested in hosting the Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team? Contact: HinesOutreach@va.gov 

