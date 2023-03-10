Veteran Outreach Event | Great Lakes Naval Station, IL
Discuss VA health care and benefits with the Hines VA Outreach Team.
When:
Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Great Lakes Naval Station
3355 Illinois St
Great Lakes , IL
Cost:
Free
Hines VA Hospital's Community Outreach Team will speak to retiring and separating military service members on Mar. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Lakes Naval Station.
Outreach representatives can answer questions about VA health care and Veteran benefits, including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
Apply for VA health care online | Learn about VA health care eligibility | Learn about VA benefits
Are you a community leader interested in hosting the Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team? Contact: HinesOutreach@va.gov