Veteran Outreach Event | Peru, IL
Discuss VA health care and benefits with the Hines VA Outreach Team.
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Lasalle County Veterans Assistance Commission
4231 Progress Blvd.
Peru , IL
Cost:
Free
Hines VA Hospital's Community Outreach Team will be at the Lasalle County Veterans Assistance Commission offices on Mar. 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outreach representatives can answer questions and enroll interested Veterans in VA health care.
Area Veterans can also ask questions about Veteran benefits, including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
All area-Veterans are welcome to attend. No registration is required.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and a Photo ID.
