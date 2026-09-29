Edward Hines Junior Hospital
Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), inpatient rehabilitation, oral surgery, dental care, orthopedics, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines.
Location and contact information
Address
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL 60141-3030
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Need help getting around Hines VA? Click here to access a campus map.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
A nondenominational chapel is located on the first floor of the main hospital building and is open daily for personal interfaith observance.
Weekday Chapel services are:
Catholic Mass: Monday -Friday 12 pm
Protestant Service: Wednesday’s 1 pm
Muslim Service: Friday 1 pm
Sunday Chapel services are:
Catholic Mass: 8:45 am
Contemporary Service: 9:45 am
To contact our Chaplain Service, call
The Fisher House at Hines VA opened its doors on March 1, 2010 and has provided accommodations to over 14,000 guests. The first in Illinois, our house has 20 bedroom suites to accommodate our guests and features a fully stocked kitchen, spacious dining room and several common living room areas for families to gather and offer each other support and friendship while their loved ones are hospitalized at Hines.
Learn more about the Fisher House at Hines VA.
The Hines VA Hospital and its CBOCs are smoke-free facilities. Smoking cessation assistance, including nicotine replacement, is available for inpatients and outpatients. For more information, please ask your provider for smoking cessation resources.
Hines VA Hospital maintains three lactation rooms at its main hospital campus for new mothers needing to express breastmilk.
- Bldg. 1, Room D426 - Open 24 hours per day
- Bldg. 200, Room 853 - Open 24 hours per day
- Bldg. 200, Room 1276 - Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
All the lactation rooms are available for both patients and staff and are a first-come, first-serve; there are no reservations.
Other services at VA Hines health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Amputation care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’ve had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include:
- Physical, occupational, and recreational therapy
- Nutrition, wellness, and mental health counseling
- Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively
- Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills, and scar care
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Audiology
Speech Pathology
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at Hines VA Hospital
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Our Mission
To provide high quality blind rehabilitation through the provision of a broad range of rehabilitation, education, and research/technology.
The goal of the Center is to help visually impaired and legally blind veterans to become as independent as possible in all aspects of daily life, and to assist them in their adjustment to blindness.
Our History
Established in 1948, the VA’s first Blind Rehabilitation Center, under the direction of a WWII blinded Veteran, Russell C. Williams. The charter staff of this new Center for the Blind included a mere eight rehabilitation instructors and nine beds. Through this initiative, the ‘Long Cane’ was born, which is now a universal identifier for the blind and visually impaired, and aids in safe independent travel.
Today, VA blind rehabilitation services includes 13 blind rehabilitation centers, approximately 165 VIST Coordinators, 93 BROS, 53 Intermediate, Advanced, and VISOR clinics/programs, and approximately 575 staff across the U.S. All of which started here at Hines VA Blind Rehabilitation Center.
Profile
The Central Blind Rehabilitation Center (CBRC) is a 34-bed residential facility at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, one of 13 VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers located across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We accept applications from 14 Midwest states in the Central Area Region, as well as across the United States. Our central region field personnel, Visual Impairment Team Coordinators (VIST) are 41 strong and work within the communities of those 14 states to locate Veterans in need of blind rehabilitation services.
We provide blind rehabilitation services including five distinct skill areas, supplemented by Recreation Therapy, Social Work, and Psychology disciplines that all work together with clinical staff, including a physical medicine doctor, nurse practitioner, and nursing, to support a successful blind rehabilitation experience.
Eligibility
All honorably discharged veterans with a significant or severe vision loss are eligible for Blind Rehabilitation Services.
For more information about the Hines Blind Rehab Center, contact the Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator at your local VA Hospital, or contact us at
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Main Clinic Line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Dental Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Emergency care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Emergency Department
Building 200 (Main Medical Tower)
Floor 1, next to from the main lobby entrance
Main Phone
Serving our nation's heroes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day.
Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
For Triage call:
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Geriatric Outpatient Clinic
Geriatric Outpatient Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Hines VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Outreach Case Management Team
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, mental health, or justice involvement. Contact one of our care coordination teams to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Outreach to community shelters and places not meant for human habitation
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from incarceration
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and mental health treatment
- National Call Center for Homeless Veterans Hotline; available 24/7 at 877-4AID-VET
)
- VA and community health care
Connect with Care Coordinator Teams
- HCHV Outreach Case Management Team
Phone:
Email: HinesHomelessOutreachProgram@va.gov
- Veterans Justice Program
Email: HinesVeteransJusticeProgram@va.gov
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Hines Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator
Hines Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Kinesiotherapy
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Recreational Therapy
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Clinic main line
Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Clinic Appointment line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders
OUR MISSION: Edward Hines Jr. VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Service is to partner within a continuum of care with each Veteran and his/her family, to optimize the Veteran’s health, enhance their quality of life, and promote their independence in order to attain the Veteran’s individual goals
Overview
Edward Hines Jr. VA Spinal Cord Injury (SCI/D) Center is one of the four original VA SCI/D Centers and provides a full range of services based on a Hub & Spokes model of care.
The 58-bed comprehensive SCI/D Center provides acute medical treatment as well as ongoing medical care and rehabilitation services in a continuum of care that include acute medical inpatient units, an inpatient and outpatient acute rehabilitation program, an outpatient clinic, home care program, and a 30-bed Community Living Center named the Residential Care Facility (SCI-RCF).
SCI/D Services Provided
- SCI/D Medical Care
- CARF Rehabilitation Services
- Social Work
- Wound Care
- Pain Management
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
- Speech Pathology
- Recreation Therapy
- Psychology
- Nursing
- Nutrition Services and Consultation
- Specialty Pharmacist
- Respiratory Therapy
- Chaplain Services
- Telehealth Services
- Assistive Technology
- Rehabilitation Engineer
- Vocational Retraining
- Educational/Vocational Therapy
- Home Safety and Accessibility Evaluations
- SCI/D Respite Care
- Onsite consults to Radiology, Acute Medical, and Surgical Services
- Advocacy Services
To learn more about Hines SCI/D programs, please click on the link below:
Please visit the National Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care for more information: VA's Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care - Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Whole Health Peer Support
- Whole Health Coaching
- Acupuncture and chiropractic care
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a program manager
To speak with the Women Veteran Program Manager, call:
Check in:
Check Out:
National Women's Veteran Call Center: