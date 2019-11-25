Buying a home with a VA-backed loan

Work with your agent to put together and sign a purchase agreement Be sure the sales contract includes the “VA escape clause” or “VA option clause.” This provides an option to void the contract if the property doesn’t appraise for the contract price.



Ask your real estate agent for advice on other options for voiding the contract you may want to include, such as if the property fails a home inspection. These options are called contingencies.



Have the house inspected and appraised We strongly recommend that you get an inspection to check for any major defects before you purchase your home. A VA-approved appraiser will also appraise the house to make sure it meets basic property condition requirements (called minimum property requirements, or MPRs), and will provide an opinion of value on the house. Please note that an appraisal isn’t the same as an inspection.



If the property doesn’t appraise at a value that’s high enough to get the loan, you have a few options. You can: Request a Reconsideration of Value (ROV). You can ask your real estate agent to provide the lender with valid sales data showing the property is worth more than its appraised price. The lender will ask the appraiser to reconsider based on this information.

You can ask your real estate agent to provide the lender with valid sales data showing the property is worth more than its appraised price. The lender will ask the appraiser to reconsider based on this information. Renegotiate the sales price. Ask the seller to lower the price to match the appraised value.

Ask the seller to lower the price to match the appraised value. Pay the difference between the appraised price and the sales price. To do this, you’ll need to pay this cost at closing.



Review pre-closing paperwork and give your lender any other needed information Your lender must give you a Closing Disclosure at least 3 business days before closing. Be sure to read it carefully. It includes loan terms, fees, closing costs, and your estimated monthly mortgage payments. Your lender may also ask you to provide more information or documents at this time.

Close on your new home Your closing may be held at a title company, escrow office, or attorney’s office. Be prepared to sign a lot of documents—and be sure to take the time to read everything before you sign.



