You may be able to get a VA-backed purchase loan if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Qualify for a VA-backed home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE), and

Meet our—and your lender’s—standards for credit, income, and any other requirements, and

Will live in the home you’re buying with the loan

Find out if you qualify for a VA-backed home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE)