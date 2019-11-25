Interest rate reduction refinance loan

Often called a “streamline” refinance, an IRRRL may help you to:

Lower your monthly mortgage payment by getting you a lower interest rate, or

Make your monthly payments more stable by moving from a loan with an adjustable or variable interest rate (an interest rate that changes over time) to one that’s fixed (the same interest rate over the life of the loan)

On a no-down-payment loan, you can borrow up to the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac conforming loan limit in most areas—and more in some high-cost counties. You can borrow more than this amount if you want to make a down payment.

You’ll want to keep closing costs in mind when refinancing a loan, as they can add up to thousands of dollars. Before you decide to refinance, divide your closing costs by how much you expect to save every month by refinancing to see if it’s worth it. While your lender can advise you on the costs and benefits of the transaction, you’ll want to be sure you understand what you’re getting into.

